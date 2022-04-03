It’s official: Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells home

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sold his Southern Highlands home and adjoining lot for $7.025 million, just below the $7.5 million asking price.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Lifestyle LV Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden sold his Southern Highlands home and adjoining lot for more than $7 million.

Lifestyle LV Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden sold his Southern Highlands home and adjoining lot for more than $7 million.

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sold his Southern Highlands home and adjoining lot for $7.025 million, just below the $7.5 million asking price.

Clark County records showed the transaction closed Tuesday for the two-story home built in 2020 that measures 8,684 square feet with five bedrooms, 2½ baths and 1,938 square feet of garage space. The home sits on 0.71 acres in a Southern Highlands enclave of 1,000 homes surrounding Southern Highlands Golf Club. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr resides two doors down on the same block.

Heidi Holly of Lifestyle LV was the listing agent. Darin Marques with Huntington &Ellis was the buyer’s agent.

Clark County records show the buyer was Nighthawk Holdings LLC, which is a Las Vegas family.

Holly told Real Estate Millions that new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels even toured the home.

“They did go through the Gruden’s house but that was after we had somebody interested,” Holly said. “They just wanted to see it. I don’t know where they went after that.”

Real Estate Millions reported in September that Gruden and his wife, Cindy, paid $4.31 million for the home in August after living in it for about a year. In 2019, they paid $750,000 for a 0.91-acre lot next door.

All combined, the Grudens paid more than $5 million for the home and lot and sold it for about $2 million more.

Additional work was done on the home beyond the $4.31 million, so the profit wasn’t expected to be much.

“They gave back for repairs and a lot of things,” Holly said. “They barely made a profit. It was very small. The buyers love the house, and what’s not to love. It’s a beautiful home.”

Gruden resigned in October following reports detailing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails over the years. The couple are living in Tampa.

“I feel so sad about all of it,” Holly said. “They’re friends. Everybody that knows them knows they are such good people.”

The listing on the home described it as a custom home with transitional architectural design and privately gated estate with a porte cochère.

“This new (home) has ample natural light, an open floor plan, and features high ceilings, retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, custom and imported patio doors, massive view decks, as well as breathtaking mountain and Henderson city light views,” the listing said. “An expansive great room opens to a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and butlers pantry.”

There’s a climate-controlled wine room and bar, an infinity-edge pool and spa, a fire pit, built-in barbecue area and pool bathroom.