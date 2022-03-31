Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M

The buyer, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed, purchased Jon Gruden’s house through a limited liability company called Nighthawk Holdings.

Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sold his house in Las Vegas' Southern Highlands community, seen here, for more than $7 million. (Lifestyle LV)

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Less than two months after he put it up for sale, ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sold his suburban Las Vegas mansion for more than $7 million.

Gruden and his wife, Cindy, closed the sale of their 8,684-square-foot house in the Southern Highlands community Tuesday, property records show.

It traded for $7,025,000, below its $7.5 million asking price.

The buyer, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed, purchased the house through a limited liability company called Nighthawk Holdings, Clark County records indicate.

The sale included the Grudens’ nearly 1-acre lot next door, listing broker Heidi Holly said in an email Wednesday.

Nevada business-entity filings show Nighthawk Holdings is managed by Jeffrey Burr, a Las Vegas Valley tax and estate planning attorney.

According to his firm’s website, Burr’s “personal client list contains many of the most prominent families in Southern Nevada.”

Holly, owner of real estate firm Lifestyle LV, said she “can’t disclose who the buyer is but they are local and clients of Jeffrey Burr.”

Burr could not be reached for comment.

According to listing materials, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house on Olympia Canyon Way features retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a climate-controlled wine room, a sauna, an infinity-edge pool and spa, and a full gym with mirrors.

Holly previously said that three formal offers were made and that other people asked to be on a waiting list in case the sale fell through.

Gruden landed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, two years before the pro football team moved to Las Vegas from Oakland, California.

He and his wife bought the still-empty lot in Southern Highlands in August 2019 for $750,000 and closed their $4.3 million purchase of the house next door last August, property records show.

Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders in October in the wake of news reports detailing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails over the years.

The Grudens put their home up for sale Feb. 9 and went under contract with a buyer less than two weeks later, according to its listing history on Zillow.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.