Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion

Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden has found a buyer for his suburban Las Vegas mansion.

And amid the heated real estate market, it took less than two weeks to sell.

Gruden and his wife, Cindy, listed their two-story, 8,684-square-foot house and nearly 1-acre lot next door in Southern Highlands on Feb. 9 for $7.5 million and apparently went under contract with a buyer on Feb. 18, according to listing site Zillow.

The sale is still pending.

Listing broker Heidi Holly, owner of real estate firm Lifestyle LV, told the Review-Journal she expects the deal to close at the end of March.

She declined to disclose the sales price.

According to listing materials, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 64 Olympia Canyon Way features retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls, a climate-controlled wine room, a sauna, an infinity-edge pool and spa, and a full gym with mirrors.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders in October in the wake of news reports detailing his use of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails over the years.

