|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Centennial
|27-4
|2
|2. Shadow Ridge
|21-1
|1
|3. Arbor View
|22-7
|3
|4. Coronado
|21-7
|4
|5. Basic
|24-7
|6
|6. Liberty
|16-4
|7
|7. Rancho
|23-6
|5
|8. Sierra Vista
|18-10
|9
|9. Desert Oasis
|19-13
|8
|10. Palo Verde
|13-13
|—
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|21-9
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|18-6
|2
|3. Boulder City
|14-15
|3
|4. Chaparral
|13-6
|4
|5. Mojave
|9-6
|5
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — May 1
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A softball rankings.
May 1, 2019 - 1:44 pm