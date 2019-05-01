MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Sports

Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — May 1

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2019 - 1:44 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 27-4 2
2. Shadow Ridge 21-1 1
3. Arbor View 22-7 3
4. Coronado 21-7 4
5. Basic 24-7 6
6. Liberty 16-4 7
7. Rancho 23-6 5
8. Sierra Vista 18-10 9
9. Desert Oasis 19-13 8
10. Palo Verde 13-13
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 21-9 1
2. Moapa Valley 18-6 2
3. Boulder City 14-15 3
4. Chaparral 13-6 4
5. Mojave 9-6 5
