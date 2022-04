2022 Fans guide to the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft Experience will offer fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, pose for photos with the Raiders’ Vince Lombardi trophies and enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone. Fans will also be able to shop for exclusive merchandise at the NFL Shop, all while taking in the sites and experiences of the lively Strip.

Illustrations by Wes Rand, Severiano del Castillo Galvan Las Vegas Review-Journal Design and Development by Tony Morales Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos by NFL, Las Vegas Review-Journal

Free entry to the draft To attend the draft, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. To read more about the Draft click here

Security procedures Security screening in and around the NFL Draft Experience will be significantly heightened. All items carried by fans are subject to careful inspection and may be prohibited from entry into the NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater. The NFL strongly discourages fans from bringing any type of bags to the draft. Cameras Small cameras and binoculars will be permitted. Reusable water bottles Fans will be allowed to enter with an empty, reusable water bottle to fill while at the event. Permissible bags Bags smaller than 16 x 14 x 12 inches are permitted and are subject to X-ray screening. Small purses and clutch bags will be carried through screening. Clear bags must be smaller than 16 x 14 x 12 inches. Large bags can be secured at provided lockers.

Clinic field fun and games Young fans can test their skills against digital NFL players and play NFL FLAG football. On-field clinics are open to kids ages 6-17. 40-yard dash Race down the field against your opponents and digital versions of NFL players on a giant 40-yard-long LED wall. Field goal kick Step right up and take your shot at kicking a field goal just like the pros. Hail Mary Test your long-distance accuracy by throwing a deep pass over defenders into a drop-in net. FedEx Air Challenge How do your quarterback skills stack up against this year’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year nominees?

FedEx Ground Challenge Prove you have the rushing skills of the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year nominees by catching a punt and weaving through traffic down the field to the end zone. Target toss Test your accuracy by tossing a football through a target net. Photobooth A picture is worth a thousand words. Show all your friends and family how much fun you are having at the Play Football photo booth. Play Football field Watch and learn from coaches and play NFL FLAG football. On-field clinics are open to kids ages 6-17. Daily clinics open on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHEN CAN I SEE THESE EVENTS? NFL Draft Experience noon – 9:30 p.m.

noon – 9:30 p.m. Live from the NFL red carpet 2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. NFL Draft from the Main Stage 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Headliner Concert Performance 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NFL Draft Experience noon – 10 p.m.

noon – 10 p.m. NFL Draft from the main stage 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Headliner concert performance 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NFL Draft Experience 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. NFL Draft from the Main Stage 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Headliner Concert Performance 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Note: all times are approximate

Red Carpet Built on the Fountains of Bellagio. Prospect interviews on the red carpet will offer fans their first look at the future stars of the NFL. The stage will also host a number of Las Vegas acts.



DRAFT THEATER Live and in-person viewing Fans will also be able to view the Draft Theater, where prospects will take the stage to celebrate being selected to their new team. General fan viewing will be on a first-come, first-served basis and is standing room only. The draft will also be broadcast on multiple screens throughout the event site. Free concerts After drafting is done each day, there will be concerts in the Draft Theater. Concert viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only. Vegas group David Perrico & the Raiders House Band will provide entertainment in between draft selections.

Inner circle Twenty seats in each section will be devoted to fans of each team. Fans of the host Raiders and teams in their division and the Super Bowl champion Rams and teams in their division will sit center stage. Yellow section is for VIP seating Hover or tap team logo

Networks The NFL draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

GALLERY Hall of Fame bronze busts George S. Halas NFC Championship Trophy

Lamar Hunt AFC Championship Trophy

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award See all 55 Super Bowl rings up close and take a unique digital photo with your favorite ring on your finger. Fans may take their photo with the most iconic trophy in sports won by the Raiders, in Super Bowl XI, Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII.

Autographs Fans can get free autographs from current NFL players and legends at the Panini Autograph Stage.