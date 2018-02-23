Here are the best Olympic medal reactions — PHOTOS

Athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympics haven’t held back on their emotions, whether they have won or lost their competitions.

Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia reacts as her scores are posted following her performance in the women's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

United States celebrates winning gold in the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canada players react after the women's gold medal hockey game against the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kim Boutin of Canada celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's 1500 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The scream of victory. The tears of defeat.

While the American women hugged to celebrate their hockey gold medal, some Canadian players held their faces in their hands.

Victorious speedskaters have glided around the ice; flag held high and mouths agape.

But some reactions are the same for winners and losers alike: falling to their knees and crying.