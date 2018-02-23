Olympics

Here are the best Olympic medal reactions — PHOTOS

The Associated Press
February 23, 2018 - 1:19 pm
 

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The scream of victory. The tears of defeat.

Athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympics haven’t held back on their emotions, whether they have won or lost their competitions. And Associated Press photographers have been on hand to capture those reactions.

While the American women hugged to celebrate their hockey gold medal, some Canadian players held their faces in their hands.

Victorious speedskaters have glided around the ice; flag held high and mouths agape.

But some reactions are the same for winners and losers alike: falling to their knees and crying.

