Henderson swimmer learns valuable lessons ahead of Olympics

Bella Sims has learned to manage not only her time at the University of Florida, but the immense expectations placed on her by the U.S. swimming community.

Henderson's Bella Sims, a freshman at the University of Florida, signed an endorsement deal with swimsuit company Speedo in January. (Courtesy photo)

Henderson's Bella Sims (Courtesy photo)

Bella Sims’ arrival at the University of Florida came with much fanfare as the No. 1 girls swimming recruit in the nation from the class of 2023.

But the 18-year-old from Henderson fell into the trap that many freshmen do. She took on too much, too soon during her first semester on campus.

“I put myself in too many credits and stressed. But at least it was the fall semester,” Sims said. “I was learning. I was in a learning process.”

Sims has learned to manage not only her time but the immense expectations placed on her by a hopeful U.S. swimming community during her time in Gainesville, Florida.

The 2020 Olympic silver medalist recently signed an endorsement deal with Speedo and was the star of last week’s Southeastern Conference women’s swimming and diving championships. She helped the No. 3 Gators capture their second straight team title.

Next up is the NCAA championships this month. Then Sims turns her focus on qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I definitely used to be really hard on myself,” Sims said. “I definitely had really big expectations that I would put on myself just having to live up to other people and what they think that I should do. But this is my journey, so I don’t know why I was listening to other people. I’m doing what makes me happy and that’s all that matters.”

Sims was one of four high school athletes to make the U.S. team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. She was part of the 800-meter freestyle relay and took home a silver medal when the U.S. touched second in the final.

In 2022, Sims earned gold at the FINA World Championships in the 800 free relay. She won two silver medals at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (800 free relay and 400 mixed free relay).

Sims inked her partnership with Speedo in January after lengthy discussions with the swimsuit company.

“Bella’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary, and her dedication to excellence perfectly embodies the values that Speedo stands for,” said Simon Breckon, Speedo’s Global Senior Vice President, announcing the deal. “This partnership marks a significant step as we collectively ‘Go Full Speedo,’ and we look forward to supporting her as she continues to elevate her performance in the pool.”

Sims was awarded the women’s Commissioner’s Trophy at the SEC championships Saturday after scoring a meet-best 96 points for the Gators. She set a conference record winning the 200 butterfly and was first in the 200 individual medley and 200 backstroke.

Sims also set an SEC record in the 200 free and a school record in the 100 back as the first leg on two of Florida’s relay teams.

The NCAA championships begin March 20 at Athens, Georgia. Sims’ event lineup has not been set after she qualified in multiple individual events. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials take place June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sims, who swims for Sandpipers of Nevada, hopes to qualify for the Olympics individually in the 200 and 400 freestyle, along with the 800 free relay.

“Learning to just trust the process and the coaches know what they’re doing has become a really big part of everything,” Sims said. “I think that’s really important.”

