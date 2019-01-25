US Figure Skating event coming to Las Vegas

U.S. Figure Skating announced Friday the Orleans Arena will host the 2019 Skate America event Oct. 18-20. The event is the first of six stops of the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.

The world’s best figure skaters will stop in Las Vegas before hitting the world stage.

U.S. Figure Skating announced Friday the Orleans Arena will host the 2019 Skate America event Oct. 18-20. The event is the first of six stops of the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. Other stops on the 2019 circuit include Canada, France, Russia and Japan with the finals being held in Torino, Italy in December.

It is the first time a Skate America event will be held in Las Vegas.

“U.S. Figure Skating is excited Skate America will head to Las Vegas next season,” U.S. Figure Skating executive director David Raith said in a statement. “We think this will be an outstanding destination for both American and international figure skating fans.”

“Las Vegas is excited to add Skate America to our incredible line-up of sporting events,” said LVCVA director of sports marketing and special events Lisa Motley in a release. “We’re happy to welcome some of the world’s greatest skaters to the destination and look forward to showing the sport and its fans an amazing time.”

The three-day event will feature men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance competitions. The field of 60 athletes in the event will be announced in June.

Tickets for the Skate America competition will go on sale in the spring.

