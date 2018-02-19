Weinstock, Olsen finish 14th in two-man bobsled at Olympics

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and Justin Olsen finished 14th overall in the two-man bobsled Monday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and Justin Olsen finished 14th overall in the two-man bobsled Monday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. They had sat in 12th place after their first two runs.

Weinstock and Olsen were the top American team in the event, which had a tie. The Canadian team of Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz and German team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis tied for gold. Latvians Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga take home bronze.

“Evan and I knew we only have three years of experience coming into the games against some really good pilots and experienced people,” Olsen told USA Bobsled & Skeleton. “We just knew that we would have to be really perfect if we were going to have a chance, and were we perfect? No.

“But we really gave everything we had to be as close to perfect as possible. This race will continue to humble people and so will this sport. You might have a down path one year and then come back, and you’re struggling a bit. We don’t walk away from this race upset at all. Evan and I would have liked to have push faster, but it’s not like we made mistakes.”

The fact that the pair were able to compete together was an accomplishment as Olsen had to have an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago.

“It seems like this whole season we’ve had a lot of setbacks,” Weinstock said to Associated Press. “I just know his mentality and I know how tough he is and I knew he wouldn’t let this be a setback for both of us. I was confident in his ability to get back as close as he could to 100 percent and I think he’s right there.”

Weinstock, who attended Del Sol High School, also will compete in the four-man competition, which begins Feb. 24. Codie Bascue will pilot that team with Weinstock, Steve Langton and Sam McGuffie as the push crew.

