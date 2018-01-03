Olympics

We’re searching for Las Vegans attending the 2018 Winter Olympics

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2018 - 5:56 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2018 - 5:57 pm

Are you going to the Olympics or know of someone with Las Vegas ties who is participating — maybe as a coach, referee or competitor?

We’d like to hear from you. If you have Olympic ideas, please send them to bhelfand@reviewjournal.com.

