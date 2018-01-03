We’re searching for Las Vegans attending the 2018 Winter Olympics

If you are a fan or an official or helping at the Winter Olympics, contact us.

In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is seen in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Are you going to the Olympics or know of someone with Las Vegas ties who is participating — maybe as a coach, referee or competitor?

We’d like to hear from you. If you have Olympic ideas, please send them to bhelfand@reviewjournal.com.