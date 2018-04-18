Broncos’ Von Miller defends shark hunting trip in Florida

The Denver Broncos star said he’s an avid hunter and fisherman who always follows the rules.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller says he didn’t do anything wrong when on a recent shark fishing excursion in Florida that’s drawn the interest of conservation officials.

“I was shocked” to catch a hammerhead shark in the first place, Miller said Tuesday in his first public comments about the excursion. Miller later released his catch back into the water.

“I went fishing. Everybody knows that I hunt and fish. It’s what I do. But I also believe in conservation. I’m not just out there going crazy,” Miller said on the second day of the Broncos’ offseason program. “We followed the rules. I did everything I was supposed to do.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received complaints after Miller posted the catch on social media. The commission is investigating whether any violations occurred, although Miller said he hasn’t been contacted.

“No, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. It’s a serious deal. I don’t want to be light-hearted about it,” Miller said. “That’s just me. But we did everything we were supposed to do when it comes to that situation.”