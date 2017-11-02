Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice, AP source says

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice on Thursday.

In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes to wide receiver Will Fuller over Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, right, for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees and will go on the injured reserve. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury.

The 12th overall pick in this year’s draft was named AFC offensive player of the month after throwing for 1,171 yards with 16 touchdowns and running for 145 yards and another score.

The Texans will start Tom Savage, who was benched in the opener, on Sunday against the Colts.