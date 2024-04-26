Who could Raiders take on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?

The Raiders should be able to address some of their needs in the second and third rounds of the NFL draft after selecting tight end Brock Bowers with their first pick.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a news conference after the Raiders selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Raiders Headquarters in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders took the best player available to them in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday rather than filling a specific need.

That led to them selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick. It also leaves them with holes at right tackle, cornerback and quarterback heading into Day 2 on Friday.

The Raiders hold the 44th overall pick in the second round and the 77th overall selection in the third round. They still appear to be in a good position based on how the board is shaping up.

“I told everyone to kind of let it marinate tonight and we’ll talk again tomorrow morning,” Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said. “I’ll do a little more work tonight, but as we kind of went through the first round in our process, we’ll look at rounds two and three, like if we do this position, how could it affect others? And I think we should be in good shape.”

Here are some of the Raiders’ remaining options at different positions:

Offensive tackle

The Raiders could look to add a starting right tackle in the second round.

Some of the players still available include Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, Washington’s Roger Rosengarten, Brigham Young’s Kingsley Suamataia, Texas’ Christian Jones and Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie.

Pittsburgh’s Matt Goncalves, Kansas’ Dominick Puni and Missouri’s Javon Foster could be options if the Raiders wait until the third round to take a tackle.

Cornerback

The Raiders have a starting job available on the outside that a cornerback prospect could fill.

Candidates in the second round include Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry, Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw, Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter, Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa, Rutgers’ Max Melton, and Michigan’s Mike Sainristil.

Notre Dame’s Cam Hart, Kentucky’s Andru Phillips, and Oregon’s Khyree Jackson are possible third-round options.

Quarterback

Six quarterbacks flew off the board before the Raiders made their first pick Thursday.

That means it’s possible they punt on the position this year and let Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew compete for the starting job.

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is the highest-rated quarterback remaining and projects as a third-round pick. Tulane’s Michael Pratt is expected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round.

Other positions

There are some other talented players that could intrigue the Raiders if they keep drafting talent over need.

Some of the top prospects who didn’t go in the first round include Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

