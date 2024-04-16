What are the Raiders’ running back options in the draft?

The Raiders have remade their running back room this offseason, but there are still a number of intriguing options in this year’s NFL draft.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving is hoisted by offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) drives around Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) during the second half of the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs in for a touchdown past Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) during overtime at the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, center, is tackled by Kansas defensive lineman Caleb Sampson, right, and cornerback Jeremy Webb, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Raiders will look different at running back next season.

Starter Josh Jacobs left for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. That means Zamir White, who shined in Jacobs’ absence the Raiders’ final four games, can take the lead in the backfield.

There are no guarantees he will step up to the challenge. The Raiders added veteran Alexander Mattison in free agency as insurance, though he seems better suited to a supporting role.

Veteran Ameer Abdullah remains behind those two as a third-down back with special teams value.

The presence of White and Mattison means the Raiders don’t need to make running back a high priority in the draft. But they could still choose to address the position at some point.

There is no surefire first-round prospect for the Raiders to look at. Texas’ Jonathon Brooks is the only back who appears to have a chance to go as high as the second round.

That should lead to some solid prospects being available for the Raiders later in the draft. Here is a look at some of their options:

Second and third round

Overview: The Raiders hold the 44th overall pick in the second round and the 77th overall selection in the third. It would be a mild surprise if they took a running back at either spot given their needs elsewhere.

There may still be enough value in the third round to compel the Raiders to take one.

Early to mid-round draft strategy: Brooks could be a great pick if he is available at No. 77. He profiles as an every-down player after rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries last season.

Brooks, who is listed at 6 feet, 216 pounds, does carry some injury concerns after suffering a torn ACL in November.

Michigan’s Blake Corum, Florida State’s Trey Benson, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright, Southern California’s MarShawn Lloyd and Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen are running backs who could be available for the Raiders in the third round.

Perfect match: Lloyd (third round)

Rounds four through seven

Overview: The third day of the draft is the perfect time for the Raiders to invest in a running back. They should be able to use their higher picks on other positions and still get value here.

Late-round strategy: Notre Dame’s Audric Estime would be a great selection in fourth round. He is a punishing runner who can also elude tacklers when need be. The 5-foot-11 running back ran for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 210 carries last season.

Clemson’s Will Shipley was another productive college player who could catch the Raiders’ eye. He ran for 827 yards and five touchdowns on 167 carries last season and also caught 31 passes for 244 yards. His receiving ability makes him intriguing.

Louisville’s Isaac Guerendo carries promise as well. He ran for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries last season while adding 22 catches for 234 yards.

Perfect matches: Oregon’s Bucky Irving (fourth round), Guerendo (fifth round), New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube (sixth round), Georgia’s Daijun Edwards (seventh round)

Raiders draft series

The Review-Journal takes a look at the Raiders' needs and options in the NFL draft besides at quarterback.

Sunday: Offensive roster breakdown

Monday: Offensive line options

Tuesday: Wide receiver/tight end options

Wednesday: Running back options

Thursday: Defensive roster breakdown

Friday: Defensive back options

Saturday: Defensive line options

Sunday: Linebacker options