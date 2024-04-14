What are the Raiders’ offensive-line options in the draft?

The Raiders have openings at right tackle and right guard and this year’s NFL draft is full of prospects who could step in to fill both positions.

The Raiders have job openings at right tackle and right guard this offseason.

That means the offensive line is expected to be one of their primary focuses when the NFL draft begins April 25. They could still add some veterans in free agency as well.

The good news is this draft is deep at tackle and guard. There’s a chance the Raiders can come away with multiple potential starters even if they don’t use their first-round pick on help up front.

Here’s a look at some of the team’s offensive-line options in the draft:

First round

Overview: The Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in the draft.

They may try to trade up to add the top-ranked tackle prospect in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. They could also stay put and look at some other promising options like Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, Washington’s Troy Fautanu, Georgia’s Amarius Mims and Alabama’s JC Latham.

Fuaga, a two-year starter at right tackle for the Beavers, has been shooting up draft boards. He’s an ideal candidate for the Raiders and could even play right guard if the team needed him to.

Latham, who also played on the right side the last two years, has the ability to slide inside to guard as well. His upside could intrigue the Raiders at No. 13.

First-round strategy: The Raiders are in a good spot to add a long-term starter at right tackle. They would be wise to consider opportunities to trade down because there are so many capable candidates in this year’s draft class.

Perfect match: Fuaga.

Second and third round

Overview: The Raiders could also add a quarterback or cornerback with their first-round pick and circle back to the offensive line on the second day of the draft.

Potential second-round options at tackle include Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, Brigham Young’s Kingsley Suamataia, Washington’s Roger Rosengarten and Texas Christian’s Brandon Coleman.

Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher and Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie are third-round possibilities.

Connecticut’s Christian Haynes and Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe are second-round guard prospects. Boston College’s Christian Mahogany, Kansas’ Dominick Puni and Illinois’ Isaiah Adams could go a round later.

Second- and third-round strategy: It would be tempting for the Raiders to pull the trigger on Haynes or Beebe in the second round, but they should wait until at least the third to address guard. They should take advantage of the surplus of tackles and draft one in the second if they use their first-round pick on another position.

Perfect matches: Suamataia (second round), Mahogany (third round)

Rounds four through seven

Overview: It would be prudent for the Raiders to add some developmental prospects to their offensive line to build depth.

Late-round tackle prospects include Maryland’s Delmar Glaze, Missouri’s Javon Foster, Texas’ Christian Jones, Penn State’s Caedan Wallace and Marshall’s Ethan Driskell.

South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick, Utah’s Sataoa Laumea and Michigan’s Zak Zinter are options at guard.

Late-round strategy: It would behoove the Raiders to add multiple prospects in the later rounds of this draft. Even if a few of them spend their rookie season developing behind the scenes.

Perfect matches: Zinter (fourth round), Driskell (fifth round), Wyoming tackle Frank Crum (sixth round), Utah guard Keaton Bills (seventh round)

