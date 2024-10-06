How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5

The Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an AFC West matchup. Here’s how to watch the game.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) smiles on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will try to put aside a week’s worth of distractions Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup.

Wide receiver Davante Adams spoiled the party after the 20-16 win over the Browns by requesting a trade away from the team. He is one of several starters expected to be sidelined for the Raiders (2-2) against Denver.

The Broncos (2-2) beat the Jets 10-9 in their last outing and have won two straight despite a sputtering offense.

Here is how to watch:

Who: Raiders at Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Broncos -3, total 36

