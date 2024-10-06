88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) smiles on the field during the first half of an NFL gam ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) smiles on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses for photographs with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeu ...
Raiders owner seen chatting with top NFL QB prospect at Aces game
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) answers a question during a media interview on the seco ...
Hill: NFL locker room debate not actually about nudity
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an ...
NFL Week 5 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is flushed from the pocked by defensive tackle ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders will try to put aside a week’s worth of distractions Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup.

Wide receiver Davante Adams spoiled the party after the 20-16 win over the Browns by requesting a trade away from the team. He is one of several starters expected to be sidelined for the Raiders (2-2) against Denver.

The Broncos (2-2) beat the Jets 10-9 in their last outing and have won two straight despite a sputtering offense.

Here is how to watch:

Who: Raiders at Broncos

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Broncos -3, total 36

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES