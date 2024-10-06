How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 5
The Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an AFC West matchup. Here’s how to watch the game.
The Raiders will try to put aside a week’s worth of distractions Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup.
Wide receiver Davante Adams spoiled the party after the 20-16 win over the Browns by requesting a trade away from the team. He is one of several starters expected to be sidelined for the Raiders (2-2) against Denver.
The Broncos (2-2) beat the Jets 10-9 in their last outing and have won two straight despite a sputtering offense.
Here is how to watch:
Who: Raiders at Broncos
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Empower Field at Mile High
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, analyst)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Broncos -3, total 36
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.