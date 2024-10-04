103°F
Raiders report: 7 players ruled out for Sunday’s game against Broncos

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) is escorted off the field after a possible leg ...
Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) is escorted off the field after a possible leg injury against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2024 - 3:20 pm

The Raiders listed seven players as out for Sunday’s game on their final injury report Friday.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby wasn’t among them.

Crosby, who missed the first game of his career last week, practiced on a limited basis Friday and was given a questionable tag ahead of Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

Coach Antonio Pierce, when asked about Crosby’s availability before Friday’s practice, said “we’ll see what he can do today.”

Crosby was not available for comment Friday. He said on his satellite radio show earlier this week he was hopeful he could play Sunday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), linebacker Luke Masterson (knee), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), rookie safety Trey Taylor (knee) and running back Zamir White (groin) were ruled out Friday.

Right guard Dylan Parham (Achilles), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) and linebackers Divine Deablo (oblique) and Kana’i Mauga (calf) are considered questionable. All practiced on a limited basis Friday.

“It’s Week 5 in the National Football League,” Pierce said. “Just like everybody else, we’re battling, and we’ll see come Sunday who’s ready to go.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

