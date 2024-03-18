Raiders add depth by signing free-agent running back

The Raiders added to their running back room behind Zamir White by agreeing to terms with a veteran on a free-agent contract Monday.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) looks on before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. The Vikings released Mattison on Monday, March 4, with the club continuing to seek solutions to a lagging rushing attack. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The Raiders agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran running back Alexander Mattison on Monday.

Mattison, 25, played his first five NFL seasons with the Vikings. He’s run for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns on 584 carries in his career.

He was Minnesota’s primary starter for the first time last year and had 700 yards on 180 carries. He also fumbled the ball a career-high three times.

Mattison provides the Raiders’ running back depth behind Zamir White after Josh Jacobs left to join the Packers in free agency.

