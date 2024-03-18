Raiders add depth by signing free-agent running back
The Raiders added to their running back room behind Zamir White by agreeing to terms with a veteran on a free-agent contract Monday.
The Raiders agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with veteran running back Alexander Mattison on Monday.
Mattison, 25, played his first five NFL seasons with the Vikings. He’s run for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns on 584 carries in his career.
He was Minnesota’s primary starter for the first time last year and had 700 yards on 180 carries. He also fumbled the ball a career-high three times.
Mattison provides the Raiders’ running back depth behind Zamir White after Josh Jacobs left to join the Packers in free agency.
