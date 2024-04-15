What are Raiders’ wide receiver and tight end options in NFL draft?

The Raiders could use a dynamic third option at wide receiver and depth at receiver and tight end, and should be able to find impact players in the NFL draft.

Raiders’ star affirms commitment to team: ‘This is where I want to be’

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

One of the roster groups on the Raiders’ depth chart that appears to be in good shape is among the pass catchers.

The team has two established standouts in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers on the outside to go with promising speedster Tre Tucker, who is entering his second season.

Michael Mayer had a promising rookie campaign last season, and the team added Harrison Bryant to form a solid one-two punch at tight end.

So while there is stability at those spots, the Raiders could use depth in both areas and perhaps one more impact wide receiver.

Here’s a look at some receiver and tight end options in the NFL draft, which begins April 25:

First round

Overview: The Raiders have the 13th pick and most likely won’t use it on a pass catcher unless one of the elite options falls to them.

For example, Georgia’s Brock Bowers appears to be a special talent at tight end.

The Raiders drafted Mayer last year, but if Bowers is still on the board, they would have something to think about.

The elite wide receivers — Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Louisiana State’s Malik Nabors and Washington’s Rome Odunze, a former Bishop Gorman High star — would be tough to pass up, but they aren’t expected to be available at No. 13.

First-round strategy: Nobody would fault the Raiders for drafting any of these players, but there are far more pressing needs. Should they trade down and acquire more draft capital, the math could change.

Perfect match: Harrison, based on elite ability alone.

Second and third rounds

Overview: It’s possible the Raiders could see some of the second wave of receivers and tight ends as potential targets.

Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Oregon’s Troy Franklin and Michigan’s Roman Wilson are part of this set of wideouts.

JaTavion Sanders of Texas joins Bowers as the only tight ends who seem certain to go within the first two days.

Second- and third-round strategy: Again, there are much higher priorities. The Raiders could look in this direction, but it might end up being more of a third-day consideration.

Perfect matches: The upside of Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman stands out after he spent much of the early part of last season trending toward first-round consideration. Texas standout Xavier Worthy is an elite playmaker.

Fourth to seventh rounds

Overview: The wide receiver group has plenty of depth on the draft board, and the Raiders could fill out their depth chart with high upside talent on the third day.

Late-round receiver prospects include Arizona’s Jacob Cowing, Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith, Virginia’s Malik Washington and Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson.

Some candidates at tight end are Erick All of Iowa, Cade Stover of Ohio State and Ben Sinnott of Kansas State.

Late-round strategy: Don’t be surprised if the Raiders address these positions, with a receiver selection more likely than a tight end.

Perfect matches: Jerry Rice’s son Brenden Rice from Southern California donning the silver and black seems too perfect.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.