The Raiders traded down in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, dealing the No. 10 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Raiders reportedly acquired the Cardinals’ No. 15 overall pick, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Cardinals used the pick to select UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.