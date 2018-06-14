Raiders DT Eddie Vanderdoes expected to be ready for camp

The Raiders defensive tackle is recovering from a torn left ACL sustained in December. But his agent expressed no concern Wednesday when asked about his client’s availability for the start of training camp.

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) walks off the field after a torn ACL during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Eddie Vanderdoes has yet to practice this offseason.

His time is coming.

The Raiders defensive tackle is recovering from a torn left ACL sustained in December. While details on his rehab progress were murky earlier this week, Vanderdoes’ agent expressed no concern Wednesday when asked about his client’s availability for the start of training camp.

Jeremy Newberry, of the Octagon agency, said that his client has suffered no setback and remains ahead of schedule. The team will report to camp in Napa, California, in late July.

“He should be ready to go,” Newberry said.

The injury couldn’t have come much later last year. It occurred midway into the fourth quarter of the final game of the Raiders’ season. And the game, on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, so happened to fall on the final day of the calendar year.

The 2017 third-round pick was familiar with the road ahead.

He tore the same ACL during his 2015 junior season at UCLA.

Once fully cleared to resume practice, Vanderdoes can work to build off a rookie season in which he started 13 of 16 games while logging 16 tackles and 10 quarterback hurries across 464 defensive snaps. He’ll join a defensive line that added more experience this week.

The Raiders signed defensive tackles Ahtyba Rubin, 31, and Frostee Rucker, 34, to one-year contracts. On Tuesday, coach Jon Gruden said Rucker was signed in part to add a veteran presence for rookie defensive linemen P.J. Hall, Mo Hurst Jr. and Arden Key.

Gruden mentioned Vanderdoes when discussing Rubin.

“Ahtyba Rubin is another mammoth nose tackle,” Gruden said. “We needed depth there. Vanderdoes is not practicing, don’t know when he will practice. Mario Edwards (Jr.) has had some injuries and hasn’t practiced a lot, so Rubin gives us another big guy that can work inside and keep our linebackers clean and be a contender to help our team.”

Vanderdoes won’t practice Thursday when the Raiders conclude their spring.

The summer awaits.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.