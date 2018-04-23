Raiders exercise fifth-year option on WR Amari Cooper

This officially won’t be a contract year for Amari Cooper. Still, he has something to prove.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — This officially won’t be a contract year for Amari Cooper.

The Raiders made a widely anticipated move Monday, exercising a fifth-year team option on the wide receiver. The move extended Cooper’s contract through the 2019 campaign. Despite the added year, this upcoming season remains significant for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Cooper, a 2015 No. 4 overall pick, is a candidate for a contract extension next offseason.

Before stating his case for compensation, he’ll hope to demonstrate better consistency. Injuries have played a role, but he had a quiet finish to each of his first two NFL campaigns. In 2017, he largely struggled aside from am 11-catch, 210-yard, two-score breakout game in Week 8 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper caught 48 of 96 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns last season, all career lows. According to Pro Football Focus, he dropped a pass on 17.2 percent of his catchable targets, the worst mark in the league.

Largely a formality but now finalized: Raiders placed fifth-year option on WR Amari Cooper, team announced. Under contract through 2019 season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 23, 2018

