Raiders RT Marshall Newhouse is team’s backup plan at center

Rodney Hudson hasn’t missed an offensive snap the past two regular seasons. Marshall Newhouse is ready should that streak end Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (73) blocks offensive guard Denver Kirkland (79) during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse addresses the media after teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (73) blocks offensive guard Denver Kirkland (79) during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa, Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center Rodney Hudson has been a constant.

The Raiders have played 1,878 offensive snaps the past two regular seasons. He is their only player to have been on the field for them all. He’s snapped to Derek Carr, Matt McGloin, Connor Cook and EJ Manuel without allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chances are a backup for the reliable veteran won’t be needed Sunday.

Should one be, right tackle Marshall Newhouse is it.

Newhouse worked this week with Carr and offensive line coach Mike Tice to prepare for the potential scenario. The Raiders find themselves getting creative at their reserve spot, as center-guard Jon Feliciano recovers from a concussion. He did not travel with the team Friday for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newhouse saw practice reps this offseason at left and right tackle.

As for center, before this week, it had been awhile.

”I’ve snapped since 2013, but as far as planned reps, it’s been a couple years,” Newhouse said. “It was my first time in a little bit, but it was surprisingly like riding a bike. … I was very comfortable.”

Guard-tackle Vadal Alexander, rookie tackle David Sharpe and rookie tackle Jylan Ware are the Raiders’ reserve offensive linemen.

This season is essentially a redshirt year for Ware, a seventh-round pick still refining his technique. Sharpe, a fourth-round choice, saw the first three offensive snaps of his NFL career last Sunday against the New York Giants. He struggled in the limited action, admittedly a little too hyped for the opportunity.

“I’ve got to trust my technique,” Sharpe said.

That leaves Alexander as someone on whom the Raiders will be heavily reliant Sunday. He’s never played center but could be called upon Sunday to play guard or tackle on either side.

“I’m just making sure I’m getting reps at every position, even if it’s on my own time,” Alexander said. “It’s a skill to be able to slip in at any spot.”

Notable

— The Raiders could have activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton from injured reserve Saturday but decided not to. Hamilton (knee) traveled to Kansas City with the team Friday, prepared to play Sunday if called upon. He is still eligible to return from IR next week against the Dallas Cowboys. He suffered a torn meniscus Oct. 8 during the opening kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.