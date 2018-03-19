Raiders sign QB drafted by Jon Gruden 10 years ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — Much has changed since 2008.
Jon Gruden’s belief in Josh Johnson has not.
The last quarterback Gruden drafted as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coach in 2008 on Monday became the first quarterback the Raiders added under Gruden in 2018.
Johnson signed a one-year contract Monday. He reunites not only with his ex-coach but a cousin in running back Marshawn Lynch.
Johnson and Connor Cook currently stand as the Raiders’ backups to Derek Carr.
QB Josh Johnson now a Raider. Part of Jon Gruden's final draft class with Buccaneers in 2008
First round: CB Aqib Talib
Second: WR Dexter Jackson
Third: G Jeremy Zuttah
Fourth: DT Dre Moore
Fifth: Johnson
Sixth: LB Geno Hayes
Seventh: RB Cory Boyd
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 19, 2018
It is quite possible they are not done at the position.
As the group stands, the reserves share a lack of NFL experience. At least of late. Aside from practice and the preseason, Johnson has not thrown an NFL pass since 2011 when last with the Bucs. Cook, a 2016 fifth-round pick, was thrown into the fire late as a rookie, attempting 21 throws in the season finale and 45 in a playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
Johnson, an Oakland native, was a fifth-round pick in 2008 out of San Diego. He has started five games over a 10-year career, completing 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. All were with the Bucs.
Soon to turn 32 in May, he has been a vagabond since, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Houston Texans. He worked in Cincinnati with Jay Gruden, Jon Gruden’s younger brother who is now the Washington Redskins’ head coach.
Johnson was not the Raiders’ only signing Monday.
They also added cornerback Shareece Wright to a one-year contract first reported last week.
New Raiders CB Shareece Wright on what attracted him to team: "The opportunity, looking at the roster, looking at the coaching staff." Jon Gruden recruited him on phone. "It made sense." Right fit at this point in career, he said.
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 19, 2018
