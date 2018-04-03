Returner/wide receiver Dwayne Harris joins Raiders

Returner and wide receiver Dwayne Harris signed with the Raiders. He is the latest special-teams signing in the past month who Bisaccia, Oakland’s new special teams coordinator, coached elsewhere.

New York Giants wide receiver Dwayne Harris (17) attempts to avoid a tackle by Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Rich Bisaccia has little need for introductions when the Raiders begin their offseason workout program April 8.

On Monday, the team added another one.

Returner and wide receiver Dwayne Harris signed with the Raiders. He is the latest special-teams signing in the past month who Bisaccia, Oakland’s new special teams coordinator, coached elsewhere.

He and Harris overlapped with the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2014. Bisaccia also overlapped with fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Kyle Wilber in Dallas. Both were signed in March.

Harris, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection on special teams, spent the past three years with the New York Giants after four with the Cowboys. He’s totaled 130 kickoff returns for 3,392 yards and a touchdown along with 152 punt returners for 1,524 yards and three scores.

As a receiver, he has 70 career catches for 827 yards and eight touchdowns.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.