Review-Journal NFL rankings to end 2017 regular season

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL reporter Gilbert Manzano’s weekly rankings, with last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, greets wide receiver Robert Woods, left, after Rams' Todd Gurley scored a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

1. Patriots 13-3 (1). Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are looking for ring No. 6.

2. Steelers 13-3 (2). The Steelers couldn’t get home field advantage over the Patriots. Will this be the year they beat their rival to get to the Super Bowl?

3. Vikings 13-3 (3). The Vikings could be the first team to play a home game in the Super Bowl.

4. Rams 11-5 (4). Jared Goff and Todd Gurley will make their first playoff appearances.

5. Saints 11-5 (5). Let’s see if “Boom and Zoom” will carry the Saints out of the first round.

6. Chiefs 10-6 (8). Kansas City ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

7. Falcons 10-6 (11). Atlanta earned a shot to defend its NFC title after taking the final playoff spot.

8. Panthers 11-5 (6). Carolina lost to the Saints twice during the regular season. They meet again in New Orleans for the wild-card round.

9. Eagles 13-3 (7). A lot of room on the Eagles’ bandwagon after another poor performance from Nick Foles.

10. Jaguars 10-6 (10). Blake Bortles is back to missing throws. Which Bortles will show up for the playoffs?

11. Seahawks 9-7 (9). Was 2017 the end of the Legion of Boom era?

12. Bills 9-7 (16). Buffalo, rejoice! The Bills’ 17-year playoff drought is over.

13. Chargers 9-7 (13). The Chargers never made it out of their 0-4 hole to start the season.

14. Titans 9-7 (15). The Titans don’t feel like a playoff team, but they made it for the first time since 2008.

15. Ravens 9-7 (12). The Ravens couldn’t beat the lowly Bengals to punch a ticket into the postseason. That loss is going to sting all offseason.

16. Cowboys 9-7 (14). The Cowboys’ season ended when Ezekiel Elliott started his six-game suspension.

17. 49ers 6-10 (19). Jimmy Garoppolo still hasn’t lost a game. The Niners could be a playoff team in 2018.

18. Lions 9-7 (17). Jim Caldwell is on his way out, but will the Lions finally give Matthew Stafford a running game?

19. Cardinals 8-8 (21). Arizona needs a coach and quarterback after Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer announced their retirements.

20. Redskins 7-9 (20). Let the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes begin.

21. Packers 7-9 (18). Aaron Rodgers covered the Packers’ holes for years. It was noticeable after Rodgers went down and it cost Ted Thompson his job.

22. Bengals 7-9 (24). One week Marvin Lewis is quitting and the next he’s getting a two-year extension. OK, Cincy.

23. Raiders 6-10 (22). Going to miss Gruden’s Grinders on Monday nights. Chucky appears headed to Oakland.

24. Dolphins 6-10 (23). Do the Dolphins go back to Ryan Tannehill or look elsewhere?

25. Broncos 5-11 (25). John Elway gave Vance Joseph another shot after the Broncos endured one of their worst seasons in franchise history.

26. Jets 5-11 (26). Full speed ahead for the Jets’ quarterback search.

27. Buccaneers 5-11 (29). Dirk Koetter and Jameis Winston will give it another go in 2018.

28. Texans 4-12 (27). The Texans were one quarterback injury away from calling rapper “Quavo” to play under center.

29. Bears 5-11 (28). John Fox got fired, but somehow Ryan Pace got an extension. What has the Bears general manager done right in the past three years?

30. Colts 4-12 (30). Questions about Andrew Luck’s injury could affect the team’s coaching search.

31. Giants 3-13 (31). Let the rebuild begin now that the Giants have hired a general manager.

32. Browns 0-16 (32). The Browns accomplished something this season … a winless year.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.