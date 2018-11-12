PBR World Finals results — Day 5

25th PBR: Unleash The Beast World Finals
T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 85.5-94-91-86.25-84.75-0-441.50-2050 Points.
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-91-89.75-0-0-93.5-363.00-1230 Points.
3. Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-91-0-91.75-91-273.75-845 Points.
(tie). Chase Outlaw, 88-85-86-86-85.75-0-430.75-845 Points.
5. Matt Triplett, 89.25-0-86-88-0-87.5-350.75-787.5 Points.
6. Cody Teel, 0-0-90-90.25-0-86.25-266.50-570 Points.
7. Jess Lockwood, 84.75-0-86.75-89.25-89.5-0-350.25-492.5 Points.
8. Cooper Davis, 0-0-89.75-88.25-90.5-0-268.50-460 Points.
9. Eduardo Aparecido, 89-87-87-0-0-0-263.00-287.5 Points.
10. Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-89-88.75-0-177.75-187.5 Points.
11. J.B. Mauney, 0-90.5-0-0-0-0-90.50-125 Points.
12. Kaique Pacheco, 87.25-88.75-0-0-0-0-176.00-117.5 Points.
13. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-89.5-0-89.50-110 Points.
14. Lachlan Richardson, 87.25-0-0-88-0-0-175.25-105 Points.
15. Cody Nance, 88.5-0-0-86.75-0-0-175.25-100 Points.
16. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-89.5-0-0-0-0-89.50-95 Points.
17. Guilherme Marchi, 86.5-86.75-83.5-0-0-0-256.75-85 Points.
18. Cody Jesus, 0-0-87.5-0-88.5-0-176.00-70 Points.
19. Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0-88.75-0-88.75-62.5 Points.
20. Juan Carlos Contreras, 0-0-89-0-0-0-89.00-50 Points.
21. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 86.25-0-81.75-87-0-0-255.00-30.83 Points.
22. Dener Barbosa, 0-0-84.75-87-0-0-171.75-23.33 Points.
(tie). Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-87-0-0-87.00-23.33 Points.
24. Colten Jesse, 0-0-87-0-0-0-87.00-17.5 Points.
25. Tanner Byrne, 86.25-0-86.75-0-0-0-173.00-10 Points.
26. Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-82.5-0-82.50-5 Points.
27. Silvano Alves, 84.5-0-0-71.5-0-0-156.00
28. Ramon de Lima, 0-0-85.75-0-0-0-85.75
(tie). Luis Blanco, 0-0-85.75-0-0-0-85.75
30. Dakota Buttar, 0-0-82.75-0-0-0-82.75
31. Ryan Dirteater, 0-0-81.75-0-0-0-81.75
(tie). Alex Marcilio, 0-0-81.75-0-0-0-81.75
Fabiano Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Valdiron de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Nathan Burtenshaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Koal Livingston, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Sean Willingham, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Lonnie West, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Brock Radford, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Cannon Cravens, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Francisco Garcia Torres, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
2018 PBR World Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 47, 10, 18, 5,444.16, $1,535,094.62
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 40, 5, 15, 5,021.66, $535,175.66
3. Cody Teel, 42, 2, 13, 3,516.66, $413,008.78
4. Claudio Montanha Jr., 48, 2, 13, 3,500.83, $305,405.51
5. Marco Antonio Eguchi, 42, 2, 5, 3,230.00, $445,504.50
6. Luciano De Castro, 38, 3, 11, 3,127.50, $254,230.17
7. Cooper Davis, 37, 1, 11, 3,062.50, $314,025.17
8. Ramon de Lima, 45, 3, 9, 2,887.50, $310,865.74
9. Cody Nance, 42, 3, 7, 2,638.33, $236,817.66
10. Eduardo Aparecido, 40, 2, 8, 2,559.99, $229,055.89
11. Derek Kolbaba, 46, 2, 13, 2,525.00, $389,177.39
12. Jess Lockwood, 33, 4, 9, 2,460.00, $292,301.75
13. Matt Triplett, 31, 1, 15, 2,267.50, $220,631.32
14. Fabiano Vieira, 43, 2, 9, 2,100.83, $164,061.00
15. Dener Barbosa, 41, 1, 14, 1,954.99, $158,863.44
16. Chase Outlaw, 22, 3, 10, 1,912.50, $161,874.19
17. Dakota Buttar, 41, 1, 6, 1,592.50, $111,853.78
18. Ryan Dirteater, 32, 3, 4, 1,552.50, $115,495.00
19. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 43, 2, 7, 1,308.33, $103,523.15
20. Valdiron de Oliveira, 39, 0, 6, 1,285.82, $69,020.66
21. Joao Ricardo Vieira, 42, 3, 10, 1,247.49, $102,493.39
22. Colten Jesse, 41, 4, 8, 1,180.00, $108,877.87
23. Guilherme Marchi, 23, 1, 2, 1,095.83, $83,333.98
24. Lachlan Richardson, 68, 3, 23, 1,032.50, $104,024.88
25. Alex Marcilio, 29, 1, 4, 1,030.00, $101,974.61
26. Stetson Lawrence, 44, 1, 7, 1,000.83, $77,659.25
27. Nathan Burtenshaw, 40, 2, 7, 972.50, $68,128.98
28. J.B. Mauney, 27, 1, 5, 959.16, $71,420.69
29. Brennon Eldred, 37, 0, 5, 957.50, $119,461.31
30. Koal Livingston, 30, 1, 12, 947.50, $93,135.26
31. Tanner Byrne, 37, 2, 4, 937.50, $76,456.60
32. Silvano Alves, 38, 2, 5, 893.32, $87,095.24
33. Sean Willingham, 41, 2, 9, 891.66, $74,536.17
34. Alisson De Souza, 43, 2, 10, 852.50, $159,113.90
35. Cody Jesus, 12, 1, 4, 780.00, $50,144.72
36. Gage Gay, 20, 1, 2, 772.50, $121,368.13
37. Lonnie West, 47, 4, 10, 752.50, $84,056.29
38. Marcos Gloria, 26, 2, 5, 700.00, $116,698.43
39. Brock Radford, 52, 3, 14, 695.00, $81,255.06
40. Cannon Cravens, 21, 1, 6, 680.00, $42,624.51
41. Rubens Barbosa, 54, 3, 12, 604.16, $68,362.33
42. Emilio Resende, 15, 0, 2, 600.00, $37,827.86
43. Cody Heffernan, 26, 3, 9, 585.00, $29,208.25
44. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 31, 2, 8, 548.33, $56,925.87