Royals pitcher gets hit in groin, manager jokes about it — VIDEO

After getting hit in the groin by a line drive during the fifth inning of Monday’s Royals-Twins game, Kansas City pitcher Jason Vargas not only stayed in the game long enough to earn the win, but he was even mad at himself for not throwing out the lead runner at second after getting hit.

Jun 8, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas (51) recovers from getting hit by a batted ball by the Minnesota Twins in the 5th inning at Target Field. (Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports)

Royals manager Ned Yost had a great line about why Vargas didn’t recover in time to throw the ball to second.

“He probably saw 3 ….. on the ground and didn’t know which one to pick up,” Yost said.

Check out the video of Vargas getting hit.

This brings to mind the scene from “Caddyshack” in which Al Czervik (Rodney Dangerfield) hits Judge Smails (Ted Knight) with his golf ball and cracks, “I shoulda yelled two.”