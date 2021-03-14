San Diego State wins Mountain West tournament title
San Diego State secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with a 68-57 win over Utah State in the Mountain West tournament championship game on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Matt Mitchell made all six of his free-throw attempts and led the Aztecs with 14 points.
The Aggies will now wait to hear their fate when the selection committee announces the tournament field on Sunday.
