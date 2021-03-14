San Diego State wins Mountain West tournament title

The Aztecs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 68-57 win over Utah State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

San Diego State Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell (11) slashes to the rim past Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Diego State Aztecs forward Joshua Tomaic (23) fights for a loose ball with Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Karson Stastny (21) fights for a loose ball with San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) grabs a rebound over Utah State Aggies guard Rollie Worster (24) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Diego State Aztecs forward Joshua Tomaic (23) slashes to the rim past Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) and Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Rollie Worster (24) slashes to the rim past San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Rollie Worster (24) drives to the rim in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game against San Diego State on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) contests the shot of San Diego State Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell (11) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Brock Miller (22) shoots over San Diego State Aztecs guard Jordan Schakel (20) in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) shoots over San Diego State Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell (11)in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Matt Mitchell made all six of his free-throw attempts and led the Aztecs with 14 points.

The Aggies will now wait to hear their fate when the selection committee announces the tournament field on Sunday.

