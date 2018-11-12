Spartan Race in Laughlin adds event for adaptive athletes

For the first time, adaptive athletes will have the opportunity to compete in a Spartan Sprint obstacle course with racers of a similar skillset.

An athlete competes in a recent Spartan Race. Photo courtesy of Spartan Race, Inc.

Editor’s note: This is the first of a regular recreation notebook for the Las Vegas area.

For the first time, adaptive athletes will have the opportunity to compete in a Spartan Sprint obstacle course with racers of a similar skillset.

On Saturday, adaptive athletes in teams of fours will compete for a $10,000 prize. Previous Spartan races have been open to adaptive athletes, but Saturday’s race has been designed to cater for these athletes specifically.

The Laughlin-based course is the first time Spartan has done a race solely for adaptive athletes.

“We created Para Spartan to ensure that these incredible athletes have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field and I can’t wait to show the world what they are made of,” Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena said in a statement.

Athletes will work through signature Spartan obstacles, including the robe climb, dunk wall, monkey bars and barbed wire crawl in the course, which is 3-5 miles long.

Athletes are permitted to use wheelchairs and other crutches, and teammates can assist each other on select obstacles that may prove challenges to certain athletes. The elite heat — or those vying for the cash prize — takes off at 10 a.m., followed by an open heat at 10:15 a.m.

Saturday’s event isn’t just for adaptive athletes though, Laughlin also will host its signature events, including the 3-5 mile Sprint, the 8-10 mile Super and a 2, 1 or half-mile kid’s race.

A note from someone who made a mistake herself: If it’s your first time and you’ve never done an obstacle race, don’t sign up for the Super. Get your feet wet with the Sprint, all the best obstacles, half the distance.

For more information and to register, visit Spartan.com.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon update

If you’re feeling a runner’s (or watcher’s high) from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon’s takeover of the Strip, the organization is offering discounted sign up for next year’s race.

Both the marathon and the half-marathon are being offered for $99 until Sunday. Prices are not yet available for next year’s 5K or 10K race. The event is scheduled for Nov. 16-17 next year.

For more information and to register, visit runrocknroll.com.

Got an interesting race coming up? Celebrating a personal best or other milestone? Contact me at mdelaney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0281.