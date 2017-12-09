NFL teams make final push for playoff berth

You have to love teams that are giving their best effort. Sometimes that’s not good enough, as in Thursday night, when Drew Brees forced his final pass into coverage and Atlanta held on for a 20-17 win over New Orleans.

With four weeks left in the regular season, the playoff push is in full swing for the NFL and bettors.

That brings us to Sunday, when four games match teams that would be in the playoffs if they started this weekend. Let's begin with the one that matches NFC division leaders.

That brings us to Sunday, when four games match teams that would be in the playoffs if they started this weekend. Let’s begin with the one that matches NFC division leaders.

Eagles at Rams (-1½, total 48)

The wildfires that have raged throughout Southern California have had a direct bearing on the Rams (9-3 straight up, 8-4 against the spread) and their preparation. Practice this week was at times reduced to a walk-through because of the smoky air or fierce wind.

The Eagles (10-2, 9-3 ATS) stayed in California after their loss to Seattle. They did not face as much disruption practicing at Angel Stadium and sleeping in a nearby hotel.

I make a strong lean to Philadelphia because I don’t think the Eagles will lose two games in a row.

Seahawks at Jaguars (-2½, total 40)

The Seahawks (8-4, 5-6-1 ATS) travel cross country to play the Jaguars (8-4, 7-5 ATS) in a battle of teams that would be wild cards right now. One significant factor in favor of the Seahawks is that the game was flexed from a 1 p.m. EST start to 4:25 p.m. The later start always helps West Coast teams.

As great as Russell Wilson has been — he’s a strong candidate for MVP — he faces a defense that takes no prisoners. The Jaguars defense leads the NFL in points allowed, yards per game, yards per play, red-zone percentage and sacks.

I lean to the home team but without great conviction.

Vikings (-2½, total 41) at Panthers

The Vikings (10-2, 9-3 ATS) make their third consecutive road trip against the Panthers (8-4, 7-4-1 ATS), currently a wild-card team. The last time a Mike Zimmer-coached defense faced Cam Newton, he was sacked eight times.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum is fifth in the NFC in passer rating. That puts him ahead of Goff, Wilson and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan.

The inconsistency of the Panthers offense facing a defense that has traveled well through Detroit and Atlanta gives a strong edge to the Vikings, who have a good chance to be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Ravens at Steelers (-5, total 43½)

Somehow the success of the Ravens (7-5, 6-5-1 ATS) has eluded our attention. Maybe that’s because they were 4-5 before their bye. But they have won three in a row since, giving up an average of 12 points. Now they visit the Steelers (10-2, 6-6 ATS) and Ben Roethlisberger, who has eight touchdown passes in his past two home games.

There’s an intangible factor that could deeply affect the Steelers. This team has to be emotionally drained after its painful victory in Cincinnati. Linebacker Ryan Shazier lies in a hospital after undergoing spinal cord surgery, and enforcer JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on the sideline in civilian clothes serving a one-game suspension.

There is no question that these incidents will have a direct impact on how well or how poorly the Steelers play.

Jets (-1, total 41½) at Broncos

The Jets (5-7, 7-4-1 ATS) were the last team to cover against New England. A lot of credit must go to Josh McCown. The only AFC quarterbacks with higher passer ratings than McCown are Tom Brady, Alex Smith and the injured Deshaun Watson. If there was an MVP for bettors, McCown might be it.

On Sunday, the Jets could win a game on the road for the second time this season. And the Broncos (3-9, 2-9-1 ATS) have the NFL’s worst record against the spread.

On paper, this appears to be a total mismatch — in favor of the Jets. These are the same Jets that the public thought might go 0-16. The New York media crushed them before the season and wrote that the Giants were going to win the NFC East and be a strong Super Bowl contender.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.