Brent Musburger

Nick Saban will win 5th national title with Alabama

By Brent Musburger Special to the Review-Journal
January 5, 2018 - 4:02 pm
 

The NFL awards the Lombardi Trophy to every Super Bowl champion. Someday college football will award the Saban Trophy to every national champion.

Saint Nick shoots for his fifth national championship with Alabama on Monday when the Crimson Tide meet Georgia. Las Vegas sports books think the Tide will win — a 4-point opening line could be bet to 4½ or higher by kickoff.

Georgia was electrifying against Oklahoma, but a brain-dead coaching decision by the Sooners at the end of the first half allowed the Dawgs to lift their heads on the way to the locker room. A 55-yard field goal cut a three-score deficit to 14 points, and the rest is history. Oklahoma, only attempt a squib kickoff after a touchdown when you’re certain you can kill the clock and not give an opponent great field position. A painful lesson learned.

Saint Nick won’t make a mistake like that Monday. And in Nevada, we’re betting on it.

Alabama is dealing with injury attrition at linebacker with Anfernee Jennings the latest to be sidelined following knee surgery. But no team in the country is as deep at that position as Alabama.

Georgia’s Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 326 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries against Oklahoma. It takes four games for Alabama to give up 326 yards rushing.

I have great respect for what Kirby Smart has accomplished in two seasons at Georgia. He learned how to put a program together as a Saban assistant. Oh, yes. Saban is 11-0 against his former assistant coaches. Make it 12-0.

Tide rolls, 30-17.

That game will cap a great weekend of football that my guys in the desert tell me will be the busiest one at the counter so far this season, even though the NFL offers a wild-card weekend without much star power.

Missing from the playoffs: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Coming at you this weekend: Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. They deserve credit for making the playoffs, but all three teams are seriously flawed.

If last year was any indication, this could be a blowout week in the NFL. The closest any underdog came to winning any of the wild-card games last season was 13 points.

Tennessee at Kansas City

Chiefs -8½; total 44½

The Chiefs are difficult to figure, because they really played three distinctly different seasons. First season: 5-0. Second season: 1-6. Third season: 4-0 — and by an average of 11.8 points per game.

Kansas City enjoys a significant advantage at quarterback. Alex Smith averaged 8.0 yards per attempt and threw 26 touchdown passes with only five interceptions. Marcus Mariota averaged almost a yard less per attempt for the Titans and threw 15 interceptions vs. 13 TD passes.

This one could get out of hand.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams

Rams -5½; total 48

The Falcons’ Matt Ryan didn’t have an MVP season, but he still threw for 7.7 yards per attempt and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

I don’t think the defending NFC champions will go quietly into the offseason. This is the game in which we might find value with the underdog.

Buffalo at Jacksonville

Jaguars -9 total 39½

The Bills are the feel-good story of the playoffs, getting there for the first time since the 1999 season and ending the longest active postseason drought in the four major sports. It would be nice if the Cinderella story could continue, but Buffalo needs LeSean McCoy at 100 percent, and that’s a big question mark with his injured right ankle.

Carolina at New Orleans

Saints -6½; total 48½

This is Round 3 between these two. The Saints won at Carolina 34-13 in Week 3 and 31-21 in Week 13.

If we knew which Cam Newton would show up, we might be inclined to grab the underdog, but he has been so inconsistent all season. He’s averaging 6.7 yards per throw and has 16 interceptions with 22 touchdown passes.

There’s no reason to doubt that the Saints will keep marching.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like