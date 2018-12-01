Rams favored to win Super Bowl after Saints’ loss in Dallas

Here are the revised Super Bowl odds at the Westgate. Bet $100 and you win: Rams plus 250; Saints plus 300; Chiefs plus 350; Patriots plus 600; Steelers plus 800.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston, left, strips the ball away from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey recovered the ball and scored a touchdown. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Jones was called for interference on the play. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, bottom center, fumbles during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. New Orleans recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fumbles and New Orleans recovered the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (76) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs past New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) celebrates his interception of a pass by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the second half of an NFL football game, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

When the New Orleans Saints took the field Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys, they not only were 7½-point favorites to win the game but also were favored at Las Vegas sports books to win the Super Bowl.

But minutes after the Cowboys’ 13-10 upset, the Westgate dropped the Saints behind the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the revised Super Bowl odds at the Westgate. Bet $100 and you win: Rams plus 250; Saints plus 300; Kansas City Chiefs plus 350; New England Patriots plus 600; Pittsburgh Steelers plus 800.

All the other teams are north of plus 1,000.

Right now, the Rams have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and this new order presents an opportunity for us Sunday.

I don’t like to buy high, but the Rams as 10-point favorites at the Detroit Lions are the clear choice to cover the number and retain that edge over the Saints.

This is a rested Rams team playing 13 days after that classic 54-51 victory over the Chiefs. Coming off their bye a year ago, they traveled to New York and buried the Giants 51-17.

Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 3,547 yards in 11 games, and the Lions’ subpar secondary is not apt to stop him. The Rams’ organization knows that it will get a major test the following Sunday at the Chicago Bears, so this is a game Los Angeles must win.

I am recommending a two-team, 7-point teaser: the Rams minus 3 and the Chargers plus 10½ at the Steelers.

Good luck. Cashing tickets is what it’s all about.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. His show on the Vegas Stats & Information Network can be heard on SiriusXM 204 and livestreamed at reviewjournal.com/vegas-stats-information-network.