Ed Graney

After Las Vegas shooting, UNLV Rebels coach looking forward

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2018 - 1:08 pm
 

The scar begins at his left collarbone and runs toward the chest, where it crosses under his sternum and around toward the back.

It’s shaped like the letter C.

There is also a permanent mark from where the bullet entered, barely missing a lung and instead burying itself in the latissimus dorsi muscle, which surgeons discovered after opening him up and meticulously searching through the damage.

Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary
Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary

There was no exit wound. It was in there somewhere.

Nick Robone has the terror replayed each day in the mirror, the result of those 70 staples used to close the vast wound, a harsh and yet motivational reminder about what happened and how he refuses to let it define him.

“It’s something I see every morning, but I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “It reminds me that life is short and you need to cherish it.”

It’s not as if he blinked and a year passed, although that’s how he feels, and now life as Robone treasures has returned to its conventional ways.

The assistant hockey coach at UNLV is back on ice tutoring the Rebels.

Scars are also about healing.

He believes that which happens is meant to be. That destiny plays a starring role. So he doesn’t question attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Oct. 1, doesn’t believe he should have left his recreation hockey league game and simply went home, doesn’t regret agreeing to meet his younger brother and friends to watch country star Jason Aldean perform.

When a bullet penetrates your body, when your flesh absorbs the momentum, when major organs and blood vessels are put at risk as tissue is crushed and forced apart, when a massive cavity is formed, fate ultimately decides the severity of your injuries.

Whether you are badly hurt or escape with manageable to little harm.

Whether, often, you live or die.

In this manner, fortune smiled on Robone, the bullet’s trajectory turning away from his heart by inches.

“If it hits there,” he said, “I’m dead.”

A city unites

The calamity of a mass shooting in which 58 perished and more than 700 were injured from bullets sprayed across festival grounds from a suite at Mandalay Bay is not lost on Robone, but even now, recalling the instant he realized he had been shot, blood pouring from his nose and mouth, his brother the firefighter immediately assessing the situation and how best to carry Nick to a safer location, there is a sense of perspective.

An awareness of how such tragedy, even when you are one of those most affected, can unite.

“It was an unfortunate event that happened, but it only made me stronger as a person mentally and made me aware how awesome this community is, how much I want to give back,” Robone said. “It’s unfortunate something like this had to occur to see the community come together, but at the same time, it was a beautiful thing.

“I don’t sweat small stuff. I know it’s a cliche, but you never know what can happen when you walk out those doors. I’m going to live life to the fullest and be a good human being, because when you’re gone, the only thing that matters is what you did for others and how you made people feel.”

He hasn’t read much about the shooter. Maybe a few stories. A graduate of Centennial High and UNLV who earned his master’s in athletic administration and sports marketing from Western Kentucky, Robone is 28 and doesn’t think it is worth his or anyone’s time to educate themselves about a person for whom no one will ever truly understand those motives that led to such an unforgettable moment in time.

Instead, amazingly, incredibly, perhaps incomprehensibly, he gives thanks.

For his brother, Anthony, and dear friend, Billy Tufano, who led him away from the scene and were with him until the ambulance arrived.

For a thoracic surgeon like Dr. Arnold Chung, because in a world where sports stars and Hollywood celebrities are idolized and placed upon unreachable pedestals, well, if you’re looking for a real hero, try the guy who decides your injuries to be the next worst after those lying near you on gurneys, shot in the head and heart, have passed.

The guy who sees your chest has ballooned to three times its normal size and is a portrait of black and blue and that your blood pressure has dropped to life-threatening levels and your chances at surviving seem to be circling the drain.

The guy who then opens you up and goes searching for that bullet.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, whose inspiring NHL expansion season and run to a Stanley Cup Final was better than any medication or physical therapy in helping Robone heal.

For their coaches and players befriending him.

For the city in which he was born and raised, the outpouring of care and support from family and friends to UNLV players and staff to complete strangers.

“I don’t know where I would be if he hadn’t made it,” said Anthony Robone, a 26-year-old firefighter in Henderson. “I can’t imagine how those who lost loved ones feel. I had to pronounce two people dead at the scene. A person next to me got shot in the head. The thought of losing my brother … those three hours he was in surgery were just gut-wrenching for my parents and me. Sometimes, it still feels like yesterday. I’m just so happy he’s alive.”

Keeping the faith

The descriptions vary about what it feels like to be shot. Wet. Numb. Stinging. Dull. Electric. Hot. Blinding pain. Robone wasn’t even sure it happened until he felt blood in his mouth.

And, you know, that large hole in his chest.

In our deepest, darkest times, faith is often the strength by which we survive. It’s what Robone leaned on when, one arm draped around his brother and the other his friend, he ran-walked away from the sound of more bullets, when he waited for a second ambulance because the first one took those in even worse shape, when he awoke from an induced coma two days later and began the long, painful, grueling process of recovery.

“I believe there is definitely a higher power and everything happens for a reason and the universe works in mysterious ways, that there definitely is a God and He was looking over me that night,” Robone said. “Things happen in life people can’t control.

“(Being angry) isn’t worth it. I’m not going to lie — I was definitely angry the first few days. You’re upset and frustrated. But at the same time, I realized it was a setback and when you get through it, you’re only going to be tougher.

“I can’t believe it has been a year. It has blown by. A lot of it was recovery and then after that, moving forward. It’s important to remember. This isn’t something you want to necessarily forget, but you definitely want to find a way to move forward.”

The scar won’t let him forget.

He sees it each morning.

It just won’t ever define him.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like