Ed Graney

This thing is beyond real: Golden Knights take down NHL’s best

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2017 - 11:37 pm
 

One hundred years later, a century after the Montreal Wanderers edged the Toronto Arenas, the biggest NHL game on a weeknight occurred between a team from Las Vegas and one from Florida.

Six months later, an expansion team born in June that has since turned the league on its collective head, spun its latest dose of enchantment.

It happened again.

This thing is beyond real.

The playoff atmosphere so many believe will touch T-Mobile Arena come spring arrived a bit early Tuesday night, when the Golden Knights continued their remarkable inaugural season by taking out the league’s best team in Tampa Bay.

The final was 4-3 before a more-than-interested 17,813, as dramatic an ending as we have seen on what has been home ice dominance, where the Knights are now 14-2-1.

“We’re having a great time,” said a beaming Knights owner in Bill Foley, whose team is again tied with the Kings atop the Pacific Division. “Our fans are all over it. Every game here is like a playoff game. Our players tell me that when we are on the ice, this is like no other arena in the league. There is so much noise, so much excitement. It’s terrific.

“This was a gigantic win.”

Asked one reporter: Was it worth the $500 million expansion fee?

“It sure is tonight,” Foley said.

The power play score from defenseman Shea Theodore to conclude his career night in points (three assists and the game-winner with 2.3 seconds remaining) hit net, and those inside erupted in a most deafening manner, this on a night the league celebrated across its schedule that first game so long ago.

When you think about a desert team against one that sits a slap shot from the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, it’s pretty remarkable how the dynamics (not to mention geographical points) have changed within the NHL since then.

It’s also pretty evident how fast things have become since those early days.

Or, well, last week.

The game isn’t slowing down, folks.

In the time it takes to read this sentence, it got faster.

Most questions for the Knights about competing with Tampa Bay began and ended with the Lightning’s speed — how do you defend it, attack it, have good gaps, not get caught loafing in the neutral zone with they turn on the jets, eliminating things before the blue line.

But, at some level, that’s everyone now, because the percentages between the league’s fastest teams and those not as fleet a blade are hardly immense.

Everyone can skate.

All sorts of guys have fifth gears, except for Edmonton star Connor McDavid.

“He has a sixth gear,” said Knights forward Alex Tuch.

While it’s unanimously accepted across NHL locker rooms that McDavid is the world’s fastest skater, it’s also obvious how players have altered their training regimens to sacrifice bulk for speed in order to keep up.

Diets have changed. Lifting patterns. Which muscle groups to emphasize.

It took the Knights a period on Tuesday to match Tampa Bay’s speed, but then Vegas more than appeared comfortable doing so. It outskated the Lightning in the second period and for most of the third, again not in any manner falling into the expansion mode so many expected this season of dropping back and hoping to stay close.

Vegas has been the opposite all season, no matter the opponent.

They play to win from the opening faceoff.

It was the same Tuesday. No one is going to suggest the Knights are as fast as Tampa Bay, but no one can also debate Vegas is much quicker than anyone could have imagined when the expansion draft concluded.

The Knights have bothered teams on the forecheck all season with how they organize an attack. They sort of mess with people.

They were fantastic in transition against the Lightning, a fact Tampa Bay players were extremely complimentary of afterward. It probably wasn’t the best game from the league’s best team — Tampa Bay was at the end of a four-game road trip — but winning the way Vegas did said far more about it than anything.

The Knights didn’t just skate with Tampa Bay 5-on-5.

They outplayed the Lightning when at even strength, particularly after falling down 2-0.

“We keep building on this,” said goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 35 of 38 shots. “Our confidence is growing as a team with each game. It doesn’t matter what the score is. To be down two and come back to beat this team … What a feeling.”

One hundred years later, not much is the same.

Six months later, a sense of enchantment and the expansion team creating it on a nightly basis has become the story of the NHL.

It’s fairly incredible, is all.

And, to one beaming owner Tuesday night, absolutely worth $500 million and then some.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights edge Lightning with late goal
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, including Shea Theodore's late goal and Vegas' solid play across the board.
Golden Knights' Theodore on his game-winning goal
After scoring the game-winning goal with less than 3 seconds remaining in regulation, Shea Theodore breaks down the Golden Knights' win. Marc-Andre Fleury and Erik Haula also discuss what led to the their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallant says winning builds confidence
After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena with mere seconds left in the game, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant says the team's big wins are building confidence.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recent call-up Tomas Hyka
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on recently called-up forward Tomas Hyka Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on sticking with his winning lineup Tuesday against Tampa Bay. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Bellemare looking forward to facing NHL’s top team
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 about facing Tampa Bay when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant knows Golden Knights face stern task vs. Lightning
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, about facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the NHL and the highest scoring. The Knights host the Lightning on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
Golden Edge: Coach Gerard Gallant on Knights' 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks after the Golden Knights 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond, reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on the third period in 5-2 win over Panthers
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about the third-period domination on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 against Florida. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault on winning for Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about winning Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, for coach Gerard Gallant. The Knights beat the Panthers 5-2. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on 5-2 win over Florida
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about the team's 5-2 win over Florida on Sunday Dec 17, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Defeat the Panthers 5-2
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond talks about the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers.
Gerard Gallant holds no grudges against his former team
Golden Knights head coach and ex-Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant is happy working for the Knights. The Golden Knights face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault's thoughts when Gallant was fired at Florida last season
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about how he felt when head coach Gerard Gallant was fired while he was at Florida last season. The player and coach have been reunited with the Golden Knights and face the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Fleury Plays Against Former Team
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Fleury says playing against his former team was "different" than expected
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury says playing against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins was a different experience than he anticipated.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Pittsburg Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp look ahead to the Golden Knights game against the Pittsburg Penguins.
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Sit Down
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond sits down with Golden Knights' defensemen Deryk Engelland to talk about the fans and when he used to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about return from injury, playing Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about what he expects when he plays against his former team as well as how he feels returning from a long injury layoff.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In Overtime To Hurricanes
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Engelland: The lack of intensity cost the Golden Knights
Golden Knights Deryk Engelland says that the team's lack of intensity coming out of the gate against the Carolina Hurricanes cost them.
Gallant on the Golden Knight loss to the Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes which snapped a 4 game win streak.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward Will Carrier
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, on injured forward William Carrier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the upcoming 5-game homestand
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about the importance of the upcoming five-game homestand that starts Tuesday vs. Carolina. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his concussion
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, about why he stayed in the game Oct. 13 and about his concussion symptoms after second-period collision. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on his return
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks to the media Monday, Dec. 11, about how hard it was to be away from his teammates while he was injured. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights marketing VP says team has big plans to grow the game
Golden Knights marketing VP Kim Frank said the initiatives already launched by the team have been well-received. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local youth hockey coach impressed with Golden Knights’ commitment
Local youth hockey coach Jeff Bruckner is impressed with the Golden Knights' commitment to growing the game. Bruckner says the Golden Knights wants more kids to play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Murray Craven confident youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada
The Golden Knights senior VP Murray Craven says patience is the key to long-term success. Craven says he is confident that youth hockey will grow in Southern Nevada. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
