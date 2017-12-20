Theodore’s late power-play goal lifts Knights to 4-3 win over Lightning

Shea Theodore’s slap shot from the point with 2.3 seconds left in the third period broke a 3-3 tie and the Golden Knights defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 Tuesday before 17,813 at T-Mobile Arena.

With the win, the Knights moved back into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Los Angeles.

Theodore, who had four points, saved his best for last as he took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and ripped it past Andrei Vasilevskiy with Braydon Coburn in the penalty box for holding. All four Knights goals came on the power play.

Erik Haula’s goal, his 12th of the season, gave the Knights a 3-2 lead as he tipped in Shea Theodore’s shot from the point. David Perron, who assisted on three goals, set up Theodore. But Victor Hedman tied it with a wrist shot from the left point that eluded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury with 3:52 remaining to get the Lightning even.

Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov scored first-period power-play goals only to have James Neal and Marchessault answer on the power play in the second period as both teams capitalized with the man advantage.

The Lightning, which leads the NHL in goals and has the league’s top power play, showed its effectiveness, scoring both times it had the man advantage in the first 20 minutes. The Bolts moved the puck quickly each time they set up in the Knights end and both times it was Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov setting up the goal-scorers.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant talked before the game of the importance of staying out of the penalty box, but his players apparently didn’t get the message. Brayden McNabb went off for delay of game and Neal took a slashing penalty which allowed the Tampa Bay power play to work its magic.

But the Lightning had its own penalty kill issues. Neal made Tampa Bay pay as he lofted a shot from in front of the right goalpost past Vasilevskiy to pull the Knights within 2-1 with Coburn off for delay of game. For Neal, it was his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Then Marchessault took a great cross-ice feed from David Perron from below the left faceoff circle and wristed it past Vasilevskiy with 1:39 left in the period while Chris Kunitz was serving a slashing minor. It was Marchessault’s 12th goal of the season and the 100th point of his NHL career.

The Knights had a scary moment with just under six minutes remaining in the second period when Fleury took a shot from Cedric Paquette that knocked off his mask. Fleury missed 25 games earlier this season with a concussion. But he shook off the shot and remained in the game.

