It doesn’t take a trip to Denmark to appreciate Nevada’s abundance of hunting

While wandering through the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, last summer with my wife and daughter, we happened upon a small shop called B-Wild. At first I thought it might be a hair salon or perhaps a contemporary clothing store, then I noticed a small sign out front that included the English phrase, Big Game Hunting. I was both surprised and intrigued.

We walked across the narrow street to take a look inside the equally narrow store front that measured perhaps no more than a dozen feet from one side to the other. In a window left of the door stood a mannequin clothed in digital camouflage. Out front were various types of outdoor boots on display. Once inside I felt surprisingly at home.

Throughout the shop we found gear with names that are common to outdoor enthusiasts right here in Nevada, names like Camelbak, Leatherman, 5.11, Teva, Sitka and more. And it was there I met Claus Ballisager, the store’s owner who readily answered my many questions about hunting in his part of the world.

Upon learning we were from Nevada, Ballisager had a lengthy list of his own questions, mostly about mule deer hunting, the process for obtaining tags and license requirements. Though he had never been to Nevada, Ballisager was already aware of its reputation as a producer of quality muleys. It was apparent that he has hunted the world over, including many places in the United States, but he wants to hunt big mule deer.

I later learned that he also is the author of books and producer of videos about hunting and other outdoor pursuits.

During our conversation, I realized just how lucky we are to have so much public land where we can pursue our outdoor interests without having to pay a fee. Ballisager explained that Denmark does have state-owned public hunting areas, but one has to make a reservation and pay for the opportunity. Those reservations usually have to be made through the Danish Nature Agency during the first three months of the year.

Another thing I found interesting was the stringent education requirement Danish hunters must meet in order to qualify for a hunting permit, much more so than those found here at home. There’s is a multi-day class that involves a combination of theory and practical exercises, and is quite expensive. In addition to passing a rigorous written exam, a hunter also must demonstrate proficiency with a shotgun and rifle, and a bow if they choose to hunt with archery tackle. Part of the exam includes the identification of all game species, including waterfowl.

Though Nevada’s requirements for a license or big game tag aren’t nearly as rigorous as Denmark’s, ours are different than those found in other states. This is especially true when it comes to obtaining big game tags. In states where habitat and game are plentiful, one can often purchase tags over the counter. Not so here in the Silver State where tags are allotted through a drawing process that is currently underway.

If you are one of the many hunters who have recently moved to Nevada, and you want to hunt big game this fall, now is the time to throw your name in the digital hat. Though you can do so using an old-school paper application, I recommend submitting your application online at huntnevada.com. It is fairly easy and provides fewer chances of making a mistake that will cause your application to be removed from the process.

With the online process, you are charged only the application fees now and the tag fees when you are successful in the draw. To apply you will need a valid hunting license. A resident license requires six months of continuous residency and proof that you have completed a state-sponsored hunter education course. One obtained in a prior state of residence is acceptable.

The tag application deadline is April 17.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.