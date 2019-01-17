90-year-old Las Vegas horseplayer has many memories to share

Leo Polito was introduced to the sport 75 years ago when his brother took him to a bookie joint in Rochester, New York, for the free food and drink. The rest is history (and some great stories)!

Majestic Prince, center, with jockey Bill Hartack wielding the whip, leads Arts and Letters, right, and Dike, third place, in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 3, 1969. (AP Photo)

Horse player Leo Polito at his home in Las Vegas, Tuesday. Jan. 15, 2018. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jockey Eddie Arcaro poses for a photo after winning the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., June 9, 1945. (AP Photo/Jim Wells)

Jockey Bill Hartack helps to raise blanket of roses atop Majestic Prince after they won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 1969. Owner Frank McMahon is at the bridle. Groom Valentine Szot, right. (AP Photo)

Jockey Johnny Longden admires the 116-year-old trophy presented at a ceremony in Santa Anita, Calif., honouring his 5000 race track victories, March 1, 1957. Longden, 47 and a jockey since 1927, won his 5000th race here yesterday. The trophy originally came from England, Longden's native country, where it was once a steeplechase trophy. (AP Photo/Stf)

Jockey Bill Hartack has his whip upraised aboard majestic Prince thundering to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 1969. Arts and Letters, right, has all four hoofs off the ground in running a close second. Dike, who was third, is hidden behind the winner. (AP Photo)

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon toured the Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky on May 3, 1974, where they saw Majestic Prince, winner of the Kentucky Derby in 1969. With Princess Margaret are Mrs. C.V. Whitney, her hostess while in Lexington, and Leslie Combs II, who conducted the tour. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

FILE--Eddie Arcaro sits aboard Citation after winning the 1948 Kentucky Derby. At left is trainer Jimmy Jones. Cigar's foot seems fine and seems ready to pull alongside the great Citation in the race for thoroughbred history.(AP Photo/file)

When Leo Polito’s older brother told him 75 years ago that there was, in fact, such a thing as a free lunch, he had no idea that he was about to be pulled into a world that would captivate him for the rest of his life.

The destination that day in 1944 was a bookie joint in Rochester, New York, right out of “The Sting.” There the teenager was offered free food and drink, as well as the opportunity to bet on five racetracks that were hosting races far, far away.

“We didn’t have to pay for nothing,” the 90-year-old Polito recalled this week from his home in Las Vegas.

Given that he was saving money on lunch, he decided to invest a few dollars on a race at Hawthorne, and threw $2 more on the Daily Double for good measure.

The horse, named Spotted Bull, turned out to be a “mudlark,” romping in the slop and paying $32 to win. To top it off, the double came in, too, completing a $350 payday.

“My brother said ‘Let’s go. This is the worst thing that could have happened to you,’” the 90-year old Polito remembered with a laugh.

Thus began Polito’s lifelong love affair with horse racing.

As befits a horseplayer with 75 years of experience, Polito can spin yarns with the best of them.

He chuckles over a couple disastrous ventures into racehorse ownership by him and his brothers and recalls his days as a regular in the early days of Finger Lakes racetrack. Since he helped the owners out on various projects, they set aside a table for him in the clubhouse. And in 2010, long after Polito had moved west, track ownership flew him and his late wife of 61 years, Jean, to New York in 2010 and named a race in their honor, the Leo and Jean Polito 56th Anniversary Purse.

One of his fondest memories was an encounter with Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar one morning before the races, when the Hall of Fame jockey turned trainer was riding a beautifully built 2-year-old and leading a string of horses for a walk in the surf.

“I walked up to him and I says, ‘He’s beautiful.’ I says ‘This horse is going to win the Derby.’”

That drew a smile from Longden, who was in fact sitting astride Majestic Prince, who won the 1969 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes the next year.

“It was a beautiful experience for me,” Polito said.

Leo isn’t close to slowing down or quitting his weekend jaunts to the Gold Coast race book, where he continues to show off the betting acumen he has picked up over so many years.

If he’s not too deeply engrossed in his Racing Form, stop by and say “Hi.” You just might be treated to some wonderful racing stories.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are back in New Orleans this week for one of the first important Kentucky Derby prep races of the year — the LeComte Stakes — as well as a turf stakes named for the famed gambler and thoroughbred breeder Col. E.R. Bradley.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers and yours truly size up these equine puzzles.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, download the free past performances for the races and suss out the most likely winners. Then submit your top 3 selections in order, with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy, by email or on Twitter (#RJhorseracing). You’ll also be entered in our winter handicapping contest featuring a nearly fabulous prize for the winner: A copy of the 2007 book “Not By A Long Shot — A Season at a Hard-Luck Horse Track,” by T.D. Thornton.

