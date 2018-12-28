Bettor places $140k parlay on Clemson, Alabama in CFP

A Caesars Entertainment sports book bettor placed a $140,000 money-line parlay to win $64,000 on Alabama and Clemson in Saturday’s College Football Playoff.

A Caesars Entertainment sports book bettor placed a $140,000 money-line parlay to win $64,000 on Alabama and Clemson in Saturday’s College Football Playoff.

That means the Crimson Tide simply must beat Oklahoma and the Tigers must defeat Notre Dame for the gambler to win his wager. Those results would be just fine with Las Vegas sports books, provided the favorites don’t also cover double-digit spreads.

Alabama is a 14-point favorite and Clemson a 13-point favorite.

“The way it sets up now, we’re going to probably end up needing the two favorites to win but not cover,” Westgate sports book director John Murray said. “Most of the money is on both of the underdogs.”

Per usual betting patterns for a Super Bowl or big game, the majority of gamblers are taking the underdogs on the money line and favorites on the point spread in the CFP.

A Westgate bettor placed a $10,000 money-line wager on Notre Dame at 4-1 odds.

Sharps on Clemson

But the early sharp money was on Clemson at MGM Resorts and the Westgate, which opened the Tigers as 11½-point favorites.

“We definitely saw some sharp money come in on Clemson,” Murray said. “We had groups laying 11½ and 12 and we got as high as 13½ before some money came back. Right now we’re at 13.”

Murray agrees with the move.

“It’s a lot to ask of Notre Dame’s offense. That Clemson defense is so good,” he said. “Notre Dame had a pretty easy schedule this year and survived a couple close calls. I think Notre Dame is clearly the weakest of the four teams in the field.”

Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons also likes Clemson, which has the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense (14.2 ppg) and No. 5 scoring offense (45.4 ppg).

“I can’t see any way in the world that Notre Dame can play with Clemson,” he said. “I think they’re going to get destroyed.”

Clemson-Oklahoma parlay

A Westgate bettor placed a $16,500 parlay on Clemson (-11½) and Oklahoma (+14). The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall, off to an 8-1 ATS start in the Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge, likes the same sides.

“Notre Dame’s record is a little tainted. When you look at a lot of their wins, they’re not as impressive as they seemed at the time,” said Marshall (Goldsheet.com). “They’ve got their hands full here. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said there’s no comparison between (the Irish and Clemson). I tend to agree with him.

“Clemson has an NFL defensive front and they’re a step or two faster all across the field than Notre Dame.”

Before it was announced that Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was suspended for Saturday’s game, Murray said the absence the Tigers star wouldn’t affect the line.

“He’s a great player but their defensive line is so deep,” he said.

Alabama-Oklahoma under

The Alabama line hasn’t moved since it opened. But the total soared as high as 81½ after opening at 79½ and has been bet down to 77½, which is still the highest total for a Crimson Tide game in the Nick Saban era.

“I like the under,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “The number was crazy. It seems high for a big game.”

Tickets are on the under at a 3-1 ratio at MGM Resorts and money has come in on the under this week at the Westgate as well.

“There’s sharp money on the under but I’m sure public money will come in on the over,” Murray said.

The Sooners are the highest-scoring team in the country (49.5 ppg) behind Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, while Alabama is No. 2 in scoring (47.8 ppg) behind Heisman runner-up Tua Tagovailoa. But the Tide are fourth in scoring defense (14.7 ppg) while Oklahoma allows 32.4 ppg.

Still, Marshall expects the Sooners to make a game of it against Alabama, which is coming off a 35-28 comeback win over Georgia in the SEC title game. The Gold Sheet forecasts a 48-41 Crimson Tide victory.

“Murray is unlike anybody in the country. He deserved to win the Heisman,” Marshall said. “Except for the Georgia game, Alabama has not been beating elite teams. The SEC wasn’t really strong this year and their nonconference schedule was weak.”

Salmons expects Alabama to win but isn’t willing to lay 14 points.

“It’s just never a good bet laying double-digit points against a team that’s more than capable of scoring in the 30s,” he said. “I don’t think Oklahoma can beat them but they can score enough to cover.”

Friday best bets

Marshall and Paul Stone — in third place in the Golden Nugget’s Ultimate Football Challenge with a 71-35-6 ATS mark — each selected Purdue and Iowa State in the RJ bowl contest.

Stone also made Syracuse over West Virginia his best bet of all the bowls.

