Handicapper puts money on Rockets to end reign of Warriors

Golden State, which will be without Steph Curry in the first round, is a 6-5 favorite to win its third NBA title in four years, and the Rockets are the 13-10 second choice after opening at 30-1 before the season.

Houston Rockets' Chris Paul (3) and James Harden (13) celebrate in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, celebrates after a basket by teammate Stephen Curry, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, reacts as a foul is called against him next to teammates Stephen Curry, left, and Kevin Durant during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts as guard Chris Paul argues a call with referee Derrick Stafford during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Rockets won 115-111. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks on the floor during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives for a shot between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, left, and center Steven Adams (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Kobi Simmons (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers (6), forward Dillon Brooks (24) and guard Ben McLemore (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during of an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dunks in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, drives past New York Knicks' Luke Kornet, left, from Switzerland, and Lance Thomas in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives past New York Knicks' Trey Burke in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden gestures to a fan who was heckling him during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won 105-99. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts as guard Chris Paul argues a call with referee Derrick Stafford during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Rockets won 115-111. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and Chris Paul (3) celebrate a three point shot during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

In the 1979 cult film “The Warriors,” the title characters are a gang that’s framed for a murder they didn’t commit. They’re forced to fight off other gangs to make it out of New York City alive and get back to their home turf of Coney Island.

Those Warriors won in the end. But there’s a decent chance the 2018 Golden State Warriors won’t be so lucky.

Professional sports bettor Erin Rynning expects the defending NBA champions to be eliminated from this year’s playoffs by the James gang — Harden’s, not LeBron’s.

“It’s going to be either Houston or Golden State,” said Rynning (@ersports1, sportsmemo.com). “I favor Houston right now. There’s been too much going on with Golden State. There’s not enough chemistry, I don’t know about (Steph) Curry’s health and they haven’t played well enough together.

“I’m a Chris Paul guy — he’s really, really good — and the key for Houston is it’s been able to improve defensively.”

The Rockets are second in the league in scoring (112.4 points per game) and sixth in the league in defensive efficiency and scoring defense (103.9 ppg).

Rockets, Warriors co-favorites in West

The only team to reach 60 wins this season, Houston (65-17) has home-court advantage in the playoffs, which start Saturday, and is the minus 110 co-favorite with the Warriors to win the Western Conference.

“There’s such a wide separation between those two and everybody else,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said. “I think Houston (will win it). Golden State has been through a lot this year, and Houston has closed the gap. Curry’s out for the first round, and I don’t like Golden State’s bench. Houston has so much firepower. They come at you in waves off the bench.”

Celtics on sale in East

The Eastern Conference is wide open, as Rynning said the top four seeds — the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers — have a good chance to win it. He said the Celtics, even without injured stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, are a value play at 20-1.

“You still can’t write off Boston,” Rynning said. “Boston still has the best defense out of those top four seeds. They have good depth, they’re still super well-coached and they’re the best spread team (50-30-2 ATS). They’ve overachieved all season long.

“They were the favorite to win the conference at one time, and now you can get them at 20-1. It’s not like the Eastern Conference has Houston or Golden State to beat. Cleveland just hasn’t been able to put it together on defense, and Toronto seems to play very good in the regular season but has a hard time taking a punch or two in the playoffs.”

The 76ers were the second-best team ATS (48-32-2) and enter the postseason riding a 16-game winning streak. But Rynning said there’s no value in taking Philadelphia now at 4-1 to win the East.

Jazz (+115) over Thunder in series

Rynning likes the Utah Jazz to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

“I think the Jazz are a better team. Rudy Gobert poses a lot of problems for that offense, especially Russell Westbrook,” he said. “Westbrook obviously loves to get to the rim, and nobody protects the rim better than Gobert. I watched them play, and Russell backed down a little bit from him. If you take away those easy baskets, it at least presents problems.

“I don’t trust the chemistry in Oklahoma City with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony (and Westbrook). I think Utah wins the series.”

Timberwolves (+11½) over Rockets, Game 1

Rynning also recommends a play on the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (+11½) over Houston in Game 1 on Sunday.

“I’m intrigued by the Timberwolves, who were going to be a (No.) 3 or 4 seed with a healthy Jimmy Butler,” he said. “I’m not sure if he’s 100 percent, but Minnesota is a worthy team. Houston will be a really tough matchup for them. But I see 11½, and it seems like it’s a bit tall.”

