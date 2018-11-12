Todd Dewey

Las Vegas sports books recoup some cash on upset NFL Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2018 - 10:11 pm
 

Bettors followed up one of their best NFL Sundays ever with their top college football Saturday of the season as popular favorites Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame all covered the spread.

But Las Vegas sports books recouped some of their cash Sunday, when the Patriots, Falcons and Chiefs all failed to cover in the morning games.

“It was definitely our worst Saturday of the year,” Westgate sports book vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We were hoping things bounced our way (Sunday), which it did for the most part. I’m not going to call it a monster day, but it was one of the better Sundays so far.”

The Titans whipped New England 34-10 as 6½-point home underdogs and the Browns beat Atlanta 28-16 as 5½-point home ‘dogs to kill countless money-line parlays and teasers.

Tennessee’s outright upset cost a South Point bettor a $10,000 money-line parlay that would’ve paid almost $33,000 on the Patriots (-300), Chiefs (-2,000), Packers (-600), Chargers (-525), Rams (-460) and Saints (-260).

The Patriots generated the highest ticket count of any team all season at Station Casinos sports books. But New England was outplayed in all phases of the game as it fell to 7-3 and saw its chances of earning home-field advantage in the playoffs take a hit.

The Chiefs improved to 9-1 with their 26-14 win over the Cardinals, but never led by more than 13 points after closing as 15½-point favorites.

“The key games in the morning kind of put us over the top,” Caesars Entertainment sports book director Bill Sattler said. “Of course, we didn’t get back what we lost last week but it was a solid day.”

Public goes 3-0 in afternoon

The public swept the board and cashed on the favored Packers and Chargers and underdog Seahawks.

“Those three really prevented us from having a gigantic day,” Kornegay said.

Seattle scored a backdoor cover on Russell Wilson’s TD pass with 1:56 left in a 36-31 loss to the Rams as 9-point underdogs.

The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback, a Washington state native and lifelong Seahawks fan, had mixed emotions when the late score resulted in a loss for his book. The betting public and sharp bettors both backed Seattle.

“It was kind of tough for me as a Seahawks fan when they scored that last touchdown and it turned the game into a loser for us,” Stoneback said. “But we still had a good day.”

Pros, Joes back Pack

The Pros and the Joes also backed the Packers in a big way as the line shot up from 10 to 13. The move paid off as Green Bay beat Miami 31-12.

“Not only was the public on that all day long at minus 10, but sharp money came in late, about 15 to 20 minutes before kickoff,” Stoneback said. “It’s very unusual for sharp money to come in that late on a game, especially on a double-digit favorite.

“Usually, the sharp money is on the ‘dog once the public has driven it up.”

Cowboys burn bettors

Bettors loaded up on the Eagles over the Cowboys on Sunday night. But they weren’t bailed out as Dallas, a 7½-point underdog, dealt Philadelphia a 27-20 loss.

Underdogs went 7-4-1 ATS on Sunday with outright upsets by the Titans, Browns, Bills, Redskins and Cowboys.

SuperContest consensus

The Eagles were the top consensus play in the Westgate SuperContest. The consensus top five was 14-1 the past three weeks before going 2-3 with winners on the Seahawks and Chargers and losers on the Falcons, Patriots and Eagles. The top five is 28-22 on the season.

Personal Gourmet leads the SuperContest with an astonishing 38-11-1 ATS record (77.5 percent) after going 2-2-1 and @Pigskin_Junkies is in second with an equally impressive 38-12 mark after going 3-2.

Notable bets

A Westgate bettor won $60,000 on a wager placed early in the week on the Jaguars at plus 3½. The Colts, who closed as 3-point favorites, pushed for most bettors in a 29-26 win over Jacksonville when they recovered a fumble at their 23 with 1:35 left. But Indianapolis led 29-13 and Adam Vinatieri missed a 52-yard FG with 2:58 left that would’ve put it up by six.

An MGM Resorts bettor in Mississippi won a six-figure wager on the Bears and an MGM gambler in Nevada won a six-figure bet on the Chargers.

No word if a South Point bettor won the $5 three-team parlay he paid for Sunday at the counter in quarters.

“I guess if you want to play you are going to play even if that is all that is left in your kick,” inimitable South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro posted on Twitter. “But we all have been there.”

Here’s hoping the gambler hit a Titans-Browns-Cowboys money line parlay at 40-1.

More betting: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like