Saints, Chiefs open as home favorites for NFL title games

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect NFL Championship Sunday to feature a pair of close, high-scoring shootouts. Both games are rematches from the regular season that each produced at least 80 points.
The Saints opened as 3½-point home favorites (even) over the Rams at the Westgate sports book in the NFC title game and the total is 57.
New Orleans, which is a 3-point favorite (-120) at William Hill, beat Los Angeles 45-35 at the Superdome in Week 9.
The Chiefs opened as 3-point home favorites over the Patriots at the Westgate in the AFC title game and the total is 57½ after it opened at 59.
New England outlasted Kansas City 43-40 in Foxborough, Mass., in Week 6.
