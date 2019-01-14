Todd Dewey

Saints, Chiefs open as home favorites for NFL title games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2019 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2019 - 6:05 pm

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect NFL Championship Sunday to feature a pair of close, high-scoring shootouts. Both games are rematches from the regular season that each produced at least 80 points.

The Saints opened as 3½-point home favorites (even) over the Rams at the Westgate sports book in the NFC title game and the total is 57.

New Orleans, which is a 3-point favorite (-120) at William Hill, beat Los Angeles 45-35 at the Superdome in Week 9.

The Chiefs opened as 3-point home favorites over the Patriots at the Westgate in the AFC title game and the total is 57½ after it opened at 59.

New England outlasted Kansas City 43-40 in Foxborough, Mass., in Week 6.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
More in Todd Dewey
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Todd Dewey Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like