Saints, Chiefs open as home favorites for NFL title games

Las Vegas oddsmakers expect NFL Championship Sunday to feature a pair of close, high-scoring shootouts. Both games are rematches from the regular season that each produced at least 80 points.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown with running back Damien Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Saints opened as 3½-point home favorites (even) over the Rams at the Westgate sports book in the NFC title game and the total is 57.

New Orleans, which is a 3-point favorite (-120) at William Hill, beat Los Angeles 45-35 at the Superdome in Week 9.

The Chiefs opened as 3-point home favorites over the Patriots at the Westgate in the AFC title game and the total is 57½ after it opened at 59.

New England outlasted Kansas City 43-40 in Foxborough, Mass., in Week 6.

