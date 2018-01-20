Air Force cancels events after government shutdown, affecting UNLV

Air Force has canceled for now all sporting events because of the federal government shutdown, jeopardizing future matchups with UNLV.

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) goes for a basket as UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

The Falcons’ men’s and women’s swim teams were scheduled to compete Saturday at the UNLV Natatorium but couldn’t take the pool because of the shutdown, which occurred after the government failed to pass a continuing resolution by 9 p.m. Friday. Five other Air Force teams had competitions scheduled for Saturday.

Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been cancelled until further notice https://t.co/mVyOEnGJBl pic.twitter.com/UiE6FPcuWY — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) January 20, 2018

“I have been in contact with (Falcons athletic director) Jim Knowlton since early this morning,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said Saturday. “We have been working together with his team and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Air Force’s athletic department said in a statement: “Due to the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events have been canceled until further notice. In the event a solution is reached, the academy will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible.”

Future UNLV-Air Force sporting events that could be affected:

— Men’s basketball game Feb. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

— Women’s basketball game Feb. 14 at Air Force.

— Baseball games at Air Force from March 16 to 18 and at Wilson Stadium from April 13 to 15.

— Men’s tennis match April 6 at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

Both major political parties are working through the weekend to try to reach a deal. The last shutdown occurred in October 2013 and lasted more than two weeks.

Air Force’s athletic events were put in jeopardy at that time as well, but sponsor USAA provided $230,000 for the Falcons’ football team to play at Navy, according to The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Any disruption to Air Force’s athletic schedules affects schools throughout the Mountain West. Which games get rescheduled and which ones get canceled will need to be evaluated.

Then there are travel costs. Fresno State’s men’s basketball team was in Colorado on Saturday to play at Air Force, and the Falcons’ swimming teams were in Las Vegas for the now canceled meet.

“We are in regular communication with the United States Air Force Academy as well as the affected institutions,” a Mountain West statement read. “It is a fluid situation that changes hourly. When we have concrete information, we will share it.”

