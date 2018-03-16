UNLV roundup: Ban, Hall picked for Arnold Palmer Cup

Shintaro Ban and Harry Hall were selected to compete at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup, the first time UNLV golf teammates will compete in the event in the same year.

Harry Hall, shown March 6, and UNLV teammate Shintaro Ban were chosen to compete in this year's Arnold Palmer Cup in France. (Steve Spatafore/UNLV)

Ban, a senior from San Jose, California, ranked No. 7 nationally by Golfstat, will compete for the United States. Hall, a junior from Hayle, England, will be on the International side. Ban has a scoring average of 69.37 this season; Hall is at 71.04.

The annual Ryder Cup-style competition is set for July 6-8 at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Ban has finished in the top 17 in all nine events this season, winning twice. He has six top-10 finishes and four top-fives.

Hall, No. 8 on the international collegiate player rankings, has three top-10 finishes this year, including a second-place showing at the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Junior forward Caitlyn Kreutz will compete in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup as a member of the Philippine national team April 6-20 in Jordan. Kreutz’s mother was born in the Philippines; Kreutz is from Clovis, California.

The 19th annual tournament serves as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top five teams qualifying.

Kreutz, who transferred to UNLV prior to the 2017 season from Cal Poly, started all 20 games for the Rebels and recorded five goals and two assists.

She went through several tryouts over the past several months to make the Philippine squad.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Feritta Tennis Complex, Aiwen Zhu, En-Pei Huang, Anna Bogoslavets and Jovana Kenic won in singles for the Rebels (8-4) in their 4-2 victory over Northern Arizona (8-3).

Huang won in three sets at No. 3, while No. 1 Zhu, No. 4 Bogoslavets and No. 5 Kenic won in straight sets. The Lumberjacks won both completed doubles matches.