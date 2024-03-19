UNLV golfer claims 1st individual title in Texas tournament
UNLV senior Yuki Moriyama won his first collegiate individual title Tuesday, shooting a final round 1-under 71 to share medalist honors at the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Moriyama finished at 5-under 211 to match Sam Houston’s Bret Gray. UNLV senior Caden Fioroni was two shots back in a share of fifth.
UNLV finished fourth as a team in the 20-team field at 11 over, just four shots behind Texas Tech. Sam Houston (9-over) was second and Texas State (10 over) was third.
Other Rebels struggled on the 7,067-yard layout. Trevor Lewis and Wyatt Plattner tied for 53rd at 10 over, while Ben Sawaia tied for 89th at 19 over in the 100-player field.
Moriyama, a graduate of the American Heritage Academy in Las Vegas, played his first two seasons at Oregon before returning home last season. His previous best finish was a tie for second last year at the Western Intercollegiate.
Moriyama got hot on the back nine during the final round Tuesday. He birdied three in a row starting at the 11th hole, then added a fourth birdie at the par-3 16th. A bogey on No. 17 dropped him back to 5 under for the tournament.
Moriyama had put himself into contention with the low round of the tournament, a 5-under 67, during Monday’s second round.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.