UNLV golfer claims 1st individual title in Texas tournament

A UNLV golfer closed strong on the back nine to share the individual title at the All-American Intercollegiate in Texas on Tuesday.

Yuki Moriyama was co-medalist at the All American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 (UNLV Athletics)

UNLV senior Yuki Moriyama won his first collegiate individual title Tuesday, shooting a final round 1-under 71 to share medalist honors at the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

Moriyama finished at 5-under 211 to match Sam Houston’s Bret Gray. UNLV senior Caden Fioroni was two shots back in a share of fifth.

UNLV finished fourth as a team in the 20-team field at 11 over, just four shots behind Texas Tech. Sam Houston (9-over) was second and Texas State (10 over) was third.

Other Rebels struggled on the 7,067-yard layout. Trevor Lewis and Wyatt Plattner tied for 53rd at 10 over, while Ben Sawaia tied for 89th at 19 over in the 100-player field.

Moriyama, a graduate of the American Heritage Academy in Las Vegas, played his first two seasons at Oregon before returning home last season. His previous best finish was a tie for second last year at the Western Intercollegiate.

Moriyama got hot on the back nine during the final round Tuesday. He birdied three in a row starting at the 11th hole, then added a fourth birdie at the par-3 16th. A bogey on No. 17 dropped him back to 5 under for the tournament.

Moriyama had put himself into contention with the low round of the tournament, a 5-under 67, during Monday’s second round.

