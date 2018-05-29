UNLV roundup: Ban, Kim tie for 21st in NCAA golf

UNLV’s Shintaro Ban and Justin Kim each shot a final score of 2-over-par 290 and tied for 21st at the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

UNLV sophomore Justin Kim, shown last year, tied with senior teammate Shintaro Ban for 21st in the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s Shintaro Ban and Justin Kim each shot a final score of 2-over-par 290 and tied for 21st at the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Ban, the Mountain West Player of the Year, shot a 1-over 73 in Monday’s final round. Kim came in with a 72.

That brought the Rebels’ men’s golf season to a close. They failed on Sunday to qualify for the final 15 in the team competition.

Broc Everett of Augusta University won the individual title, holing a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno after both shot 7-under 281 in regulation.

Oklahoma State led eight teams into the match play portion of the championship that decides the team title. The Cowboys had the low team score by eight shots on their home course.

The other teams to advance were Duke, Texas Tech, defending champion Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M.