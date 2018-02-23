UNLV roundup: Ban on watch list for ‘Heisman of Golf’

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban is on the 20-player watch list for the Fred Haskins Award, which will go to the year’s most outstanding collegiate golfer.

UNLV senior Shintaro Ban, shown in 2016, has placed in the top 10 four times in six events this season. (UNLV)

Known as the “Heisman of Golf,” the award has been given out every year since 1971 in honor of Fred Haskins, who dedicated his career to teaching junior golfers.

Ban leads the Rebels in scoring average this season at 69.78 strokes per round. He has finished in the top 20 in all six of his events, including four times in the top 10, with one medalist finish.

During the team’s trip to Australia over winter break, Ban tied for second at the Australian Master of the Amateurs. His final round of 8-under-par 63 set the Royal Melbourne Golf Club’s record for low round.

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Houston, the Rebels won four of five events to move up to second place at the Western Athletic Conference Championships with 301 points, seven behind first-place Wyoming in the six-team competition.

Dylan Tarazona won the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best 19.65 seconds and teamed with Forrest Beesley, Or Sabatier and Mark Theall to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 18.53 seconds.

Freshman Brad Gonzales won the 500 freestyle in 4:19.44, breaking the program record that he earlier set in the preliminaries, and classmate Grant Norgan placed second in 4:22.26.

Robert Morgan became the first Rebel to win a conference title in 1-meter diving in 31 years, moving up five spots from the prelims with a score of 321.00.

Grand Canyon is second in the team standings with 250 points, followed by Air Force (208), Cal State Bakersfield (135) and Seattle (80).

TRACK AND FIELD

At Albuquerque, N.M., Stella Clemens placed second in the pentathlon to help the Rebels to third place after the first day of the three-day Mountain West Indoor Championships.

Clemens amassed a personal-best 3,823 points — the third-best performance in UNLV’s indoor record book. She won the shot put with a personal-best throw (43 feet, 2.25 inches) and tied for second in the long jump (18 feet, 6.5 inches).

She also posted a personal best in the 60-meter hurdles (8.93 seconds).

The Rebels’ distance medley relay team of Avi’Tal Perteete, Yamilet Biggers, Spencer Moore and Elisa Rovere posted a program-best, altitude-adjusted time of 11 minutes, 31.59 seconds (11:42.22) for fifth place.