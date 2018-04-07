UNLV roundup: Baseball team splits doubleheader at West Virginia

UNLV stormed to an 11-4 win over host West Virginia in the opening game of a nonconference baseball doubleheader Friday, and the Mountaineers rallied from a six-run deficit to win the second game 8-7.

UNLV senior Alan Strong, shown last season, improved to 5-0 by holding West Virginia to two runs over six innings in the Rebels' 11-4 victory Friday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nick Ames had two hits and three RBIs to back solid pitching from Alan Strong and lead UNLV to an 11-4 win over West Virginia in the first game of a nonconference baseball doubleheader Friday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

In the second game, the Mountaineers rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Rebels 8-7.

Strong (5-0) held West Virginia (12-15) to two runs and struck out six in six innings. Nick Rodriguez had three hits in the first game and two doubles and three RBIs in the second game for UNLV (23-10).

Marques Inman went 2-for-2 with a home run in the first game and homered in the Mountaineers’ five-run eighth inning in the second game.

Chase Maddux, the Rebels’ second-game starter, allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. Bryan Menendez (2-1) lost after allowing two runs in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Kyle Gray went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the second game for West Virginia, including a walk-off RBI single in the ninth.

In the first game for UNLV, Dillon Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Grant Robbins and Jack-Thomas Wold each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Seth Mullins hit a two-run homer, helping the Rebels to a 14-10 edge in hits.

Max Smith had a home run and a double and drove in two runs in the second game for UNLV, which had a 9-8 advantage in hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

At San Diego, the Rebels won six events and had 12 individuals and two relay teams finish in the top three while placing second at the inaugural four-team Mountain West Challenge.

San Diego State won the meet with 158 points. UNLV scored 145, UNR 144 and San Jose State 86.

Notching personal-best times while winning their events for the Rebels were Najia Hudspeth (200-meter dash, 23.19 seconds), Avi’Tal Perteete (400, 53.95 seconds) and Elisa Rovere (1,500, 4 minutes, 34.14 seconds).

Also for UNLV, Amari Norris won the 100 hurdles in 13.87 seconds, Jasmyne Graham won the 400 hurdles in 1:00.54, and MacKenna Howard won the shot put with a 51-foot, 3.75-inch throw.

SOFTBALL

At Eller Media Stadium, Zaria Meshack and Kiera Wright hit consecutive RBI singles in San Diego State’s three-run ninth inning, lifting the Aztecs to a 5-2 win over the Rebels.

Kelsey Munoz had a two-run double in the first for San Diego State (11-23, 2-5 Mountain West), which had a 7-6 edge in hits.

Reina Bondi had a tying two-run double in the fourth, and Samantha Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run for the Rebels (21-14, 3-7).

UNLV starter Janine Petmecky (13-6) went the distance, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and three walks and striking out four. She retired 17 straight batters from the second inning to the seventh.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, Richard Solberg won a three-set singles match and was part of a doubles victory to lead the Rebels (12-17, 2-2 Mountain West) to a 4-3 triumph over Air Force (10-11, 0-3).

Alexandr Cozbinov, Courtney Lock and Ruben Alberts won in straight sets in the first three singles spots for the Rebels.