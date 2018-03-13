UNLV roundup: Baseball team wins, off to best 18-game start

Chase Maddux pitched five strong innings to lead UNLV to a 3-1 victory over Utah in a nonconference baseball game Monday at Wilson Stadium.

UNLV junior Kyle Isbel, shown last season, hit an RBI triple Monday in the Rebels' 3-1 victory over Utah at Wilson Stadium. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Maddux (2-2) held the Utes (1-14) to one unearned run on four hits and no walks and struck out one as the 21st-ranked Rebels (16-2) won their fifth straight.

Jack-Thomas Wold hit a two-out RBI single in the second inning, doubled to set up the go-ahead run in the fourth and drew two walks for UNLV, which held an 11-8 edge in hits and left 11 runners on base.

Dillon Johnson went 4-for-5 with a double, Grant Robbins went 2-for-3, and each scored a run for the Rebels, who are off to the best 18-game start in program history.

Johnson’s double came with one out in the seventh and was followed by an RBI triple by Kyle Isbel.

Conner Woods relieved Maddux in the sixth and allowed two hits in 1 2/3 shutout innings while striking out three. Donavon McCrystal got the last out of the seventh, and Bryan Menendez allowed two hits and struck out one over the final two innings to post his sixth save.

Matt Richardson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Wade Gulden also went 2-for-4 for Utah.

WOMEN’S GOLF

At Boulder City, freshman Polly Mack fired a 3-under-par 141 over two rounds to top the leaderboard by one stroke, helping the Rebels to a 35-stroke lead at 3-under 573 in the three-round, nine-team Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Senior Mackenzie Raim (143) and sophomore Nastasia Kossacky (144) are alone in third and fourth, respectively. Junior Elizabeth Prior (148) is tied for seventh and junior Shannon Oh (151) tied for 10th in the 56-player field.

Also for UNLV, competing as individuals, junior Alyssa Getty (146) is fifth, senior Texie June Petchel (147) sixth and freshman Cathy Liu (150) ninth.

Host South Dakota State is second in the team standings at 608, one stroke better than North Dakota State.