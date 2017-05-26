UNLV roundup: Jones, De La Trinidad, Stott gain league baseball honors

UNLV second baseman Justin Jones, shown in March, was one of three Rebels to gain Mountain West baseball honors Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

UNLV senior Justin Jones and sophomore Ernie De La Trinidad were named All-Mountain West second team in baseball, and Bryson Stott was the league’s co-freshman of the year, the Mountain West announced Thursday.

Jones, a Bishop Gorman product, paced the Rebels in league play in batting average (.378), hits (42), doubles (nine), RBIs (27), total bases (68) and slugging percentage (.613) while playing in all 30 games, 29 of which were starts at second base. He scored 21 runs.

De La Trinidad batted .364 while leading UNLV in multiple-hit games (13), runs (22), on-base percentage (.466) and stolen bases (six). He also had five home runs, three triples and six doubles with a .609 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs. He started all 30 league games, 29 in the outfield and one at designated hitter.

Stott, a Desert Oasis product, started all 30 league games at shortstop while batting .265 with 16 runs and 15 RBIs.

TRACK AND FIELD

At Austin, Texas, Destiny Smith-Barnett placed first in her 100-meter dash heat in 11.06 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals in the NCAA West Region Championships.

On Friday, Smith-Barnett and Drea Austin will run in the 200 preliminaries, Taylor Pegram and Jaela Williams will run in the 100 hurdles preliminaries, and Kaysee Pilgrim will participate in the high jump.

The top 12 athletes in each event advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on June 8-10.